"Every time #1 pick changed, my Zillow research changed": Travis Hunter makes hilarious comment about his NFL landing spot

Travis Hunter became a star during his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. This season in the Big 12, Hunter helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and a Bowl game appearance. He also won the coveted Heisman award, solidifying his status as the best college football player of the season.

Travis Hunter along with his teammates and Coach Prime's sons Shedeur and Shilo are expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. He is projected to be a top first-round pick. On Monday's episode of his show on YouTube, the Colorado two-way star made a hilarious comment regarding his NFL draft.

While Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the No.1 pick, many experts argue that it will be Hunter who has a better chance of going first overall. On his show, He stated that his home search on the real estate site called Zillow has gone through a lot of changes because of this uncertainty.

"Everytime the #1 pick cchanged, my Zillow research changed," Hunter said as his co-host burst out laughing.

As a five-star recruit out of Collins High School, Travis Hunter decided to begin his collegiate journey with Jackson State under Coach Prime in 2022. After one season, when Sanders took over as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter moved to Boulder as well.

During his debut campaign with the Buffs, Hunter put up 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense and 30 total tackles along with three interceptions on defense. This season, he had 1,258 yards and 15 TDs as a WR and 35 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended as a cornerback.

NFL vet shares realistic take on Titans drafting Travis Hunter with the No. 1 pick

The Tennessee Titans have secured the No.1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. And with the amount of attention Hunter got this season, many fans believe that they might try to bring in Hunter to improve their chances on both sides of the ball.

However, ex-NFL star Jalen Collins is not on board with the idea that Travis Hunter is the Titans' solution to their problems. On Thursday's episode of the 'Raw Room' podcast, Collins shared how he feels that the Titans will have to be very strategic with their No. 1 overall pick (0:40):

"I mean they do trade that, feel like they do need a quarterback but at the same time like you need more than that. That probably don't need a lot more than that but they do need some more help and I don't feel like just Trav alone is gonna get the job done."

Another thing about Travis Hunter that CFB fans debate about is whether he will be playing on both sides of the ball professionally. It will be interesting to see how NFL coaches uses the two-way star.

