"Everybody's angry. I'm angry": Brian Kelly expresses true feelings after LSU's loss to Lane Kiffin & team

Brian Kelly and team tasted their first defeat of the season last weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels on the road (25-19). It was a close encounter until the fourth quarter and finally Lane Kiffin came out on top with a classic display of run game. Kelly was seemingly disappointed, as LSU has been on a great run since the start of the 2025 season. They managed to break the opening game curse with a massive win over Clemson. In the consecutive weeks, Garrett Nussmeier and Co. had an upper hand with swift offense and a formidable defense. Apparently, things didn't go as planned against Ole Miss. The veteran coach was recently speaking to Paul Finebaum, where he pondered upon the team's mistakes and their plan moving forward.“We got to get better. I think everybody's angry. I'm angry. I'm angry at myself for, you know, not having the details in this game that we need. And that starts with us coaching. &quot;That starts with teaching, preparing your football team, and then, you know, at the end of the day, your players have to be disciplined and execute. I take full responsibility of that,” Kelly told Finebaum on Monday.Kelly also mentioned that his team had all the personnel to clinch a win but failed to capitalize during the clutch moments. In the second half,. LSU's interception and failed attempts to seize control of the ball in the fourth quarter added to their woes.“Our defense was on the field for 50 plays in the first half against 24 for our offense. And you know that just can't happen. You can't have a one-sided display like that. Our offense has been ineffective in terms of its consistency. We haven't been able to put together that consistent performance,” he added.Brian Kelly has a challenging schedule waiting ahead in 2025After a loss to Ole Miss last Saturday, the Tigers are set to face South Carolina this coming weekend. Not to mention, Shane Beamer and Co. will look to capitalize on LSU's weakness and keep their playoff aspirations alive.Vanderbilt, Texas A&amp;M, Alabama and Arkansas are other matchups lined up for Kelly and Co. in the following weeks. They will wrap up the 2025 season with a game against Oklahoma. Looking at their current run, a playoff berth happens to be in their reach unless LSU fails to carry forward the winning momentum in the second half of the season.