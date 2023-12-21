"Everybody is throwing all types of money": Top-ranked recruit Jeremiah Smith reveals his recruitment status before Signing Day

Despite late drama and pursuit from other teams, Jeremiah Smith, the first-ever No. 1 receiver in the 247Sports rankings, reportedly stayed true to his December 2022 commitment to the Buckeyes.

The highly desired five-star wide receiver and No. 1 national prospect chose Ohio State over Miami. However, the actual paperwork has yet to be completed, prompting many other colleges to make offers, including Miami and Florida.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The wide receiver kept his decision secret until the last minute. While recent reports suggest he hasn't finalized the paperwork, Smith’s statement surfaced on the internet, signaling a potential Buckeye legend in the making.

In an interview with 247Sports, Smith revealed that his family values hard work and genuine success over financial incentives. Despite tempting offers from other institutions, he cited Ohio State's unique appeal as a key factor that has kept him "locked in."

"Everybody is throwing all types of money at us right now," said Smith, per MHJ Enthusiast report. “There's just something about Ohio State that is keeping me locked in with them. I can go anywhere and chase money but that's not how my family raised me.”

“Ohio State, there's just something about them. I just wanna go there," he added.

Jeremiah’s father, Chris Smith, expressed his support for his son’s decision.

“I know the ins and outs of Miami, but I always tell my son, the world is bigger than Miami," Chris Smith said.

“Ohio State is the school that's producing. They're not talking about it, they're actually doing it.”

Jeremiah Smith’s father stated that Ohio State has a proven record of producing NFL-ready wide receivers.

It's official! Jeremiah Smith shuts the door on other options

Jeremiah Smith put the final nail in the coffin on Wednesday late at night, and earlier that day, he revealed that he would stick with his commitment to play for Ohio State, despite offers from Miami and Florida State.

Expand Tweet

According to Fox Sports, late Wednesday night, the No. 1 overall player signed his letter of intent, choosing Ohio State over his hometown Miami Hurricanes.

Standing at an impressive 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, the WR made his decision official at an event at his school coinciding with Coach Ryan Day's press conference.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season