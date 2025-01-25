“Everything is not going to be about him”: Colorado Star sends clear message to NFL teams as Shedeur Sanders gears up for 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders has undoubtedly had a brilliant college football season. The quarterback is projected to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft, a testament to his exploits at Colorado.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard has described the type of player Sanders is. He described the quarterback as a selfless individual, who is very much concerned about his teammates despite the spotlight on him, giving NFL teams a good review of him.

"The type of leader he is, the type of QB he is, everything is not going to be about him,” Will Sheppard said of his former teammates. “He is going to make sure his teammates shine too.

“I think his lights are going to be too bright. He has been under that microscope his whole life because of who his dad is and everything he's been through. He's no stranger to that. I think he will be ready for the moment.”

During his time in college football, Shedeur Sanders was arguably the best quarterback in the landscape. Many analysts consider him the most pro-ready quarterback in the upcoming draft, presenting him as a coveted pick among NFL teams.

The Tennessee Titans meet with Shedeur Sanders

The Tennessee Titans met with quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the Shrine Bowl on Friday, fueling speculation about their potential interest in the Colorado star. The franchise holds the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

There's a belief that the Titans are one of the teams Sanders won't be open to signing with. However, the franchise is not giving up all hopes ahead of the draft in April. The team's coach, Brian Callahan, gave a good review of the quarterback to reporter Jim Wyatt.

“You can tell he's been raised right,” Callahan said. “He’s mature. He has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him.

"And you could tell he’s a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself. He’s been paid money, so he has a financial perspective.”

After rotating between signal-callers Will Levis and Mason Rudolph throughout the 2024 season, the Titans turned out to be the worst team in the NFL. They are now in a prime position to select a franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Without a doubt, Shedeur Sanders will be the first option. The franchise's president of football operations, Chad Brinker, made it known on Wednesday that they won’t pass on a generational talent with the No. 1 overall pick.

