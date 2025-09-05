"Everything happen for a reason": Texas legend offers advice to Arch Manning ahead of Week 2 matchup against San Jose State

It was Arch Manning's childhood dream to play at Texas. That very passion kept him close to Austin for the last two years, even when he played backup to Quinn Ewers and entered college as a five-star-plus prospect. He finally got his chance to start for the program in 2025 when Texas played Ohio State. Apparently, it turned out to be a big disaster. Manning struggled to penetrate the Ohio State defense nor could he showcase his running skills. In the end, the Longhorns went down defeated 14-7. All those who supported him, the experts that hyped him throughout the preseason, criticized his performance. All that glaze and hype train perished instantly.Reacting to the whole scenario, Texas legend Vince Young came forward to share his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns podcast on Thursday. He mentioned that Manning shouldn't get discouraged with just one game.“One of the things everybody's going to be really looking at is, how do, how do Arch come to practice? Does he come back the same way he started camp? Funny, goofy, loose. Is it something on his mind? He come out there just walking, slouching. The whole entire team is about to watch that,&quot; Young said on the podcast. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“The coaching staff is about to watch that. If Arch is listening to this podcast, go out and be the same person you have for your man. Everything happens for a reason. &quot;It's going to make you a better player, make you a better quarterback, but don't forget you're not by yourself; you've got your teammates there, and they're looking for you to lead us,” he added.NFL Scout makes critical remarks about Arch ManningThe Texas Longhorns’ Week 1 game drew a lot of eyeballs, especially from the NFL fraternity. According to an NFL scout who spoke to FOX Sports with an anonymous identity, people like him were very disappointed how things panned out.“It was a little hard to watch. He’s just been hyped up so much. Almost no matter what he did, he couldn’t have met those expectations,” the scout reportedly said to FOX Sports.Manning confessed about his mistakes in the postgame presser and vowed to come back stronger. Next up they face SJSU at home. Entering the game, they are clear favorites and will look to secure their first win of the season.