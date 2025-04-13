"Everything's on schedule": Florida HC Billy Napier provides encouraging updates on DJ Lagway's injury

DJ Lagway did not throw during Florida's spring practice due to a shoulder and lower body injury. However, Billy Napier offered an encouraging update on the recovery of the quarterback on Saturday following the Orange and Blue Game in Gainesville.

In his postgame press conference, Napier disclosed that Lagway will resume throwing in the foreseeable future as he works his way back to full fitness. While there were concerns about his little involvement in the spring camp, the coach noted things are going according to plan and the quarterback will be available for summer OTA.

“DJ's doing great,” Napier said after the Orange and Blue Game on Saturday. “He'll start throwing here in a couple of weeks. But, yeah, just in general, very positive there.

“The lower body stuff is good and I think he's been able to do that and I think we're working on just kind of getting him in position for the next step but in general, there are a lot of positives. Everything's on schedule.”

DJ Lagway stepped in as Florida’s starting quarterback midway through his true freshman season in 2024 after Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury. In seven starts, Lagway led the Gators to a 6-1 record, throwing for 1,912 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Billy Napier offers his review on DJ Lagway's backup options following spring practice

DJ Lagway's absence from throwing drills and a host of other full-contact sessions in spring practice allowed other quarterbacks to showcase themselves. Following the performances of the quarterback in the spring game, Billy Napier offered his review of the room.

“I think it's competitive. I thought -- you guys watched the scrimmage today. I think those guys were very capable. I thought Aidan did a good job running his team and I think Harrison [Bailey] maybe a little bit of a slow start, the players around him, some drops.”

“...I feel good. Tramell [Jones Jr.] got two possessions today. He's probably 90% coming off the injury and then we'll start over the teaching progression in summer A and I think that, obviously, will be big for him. So all three of those guys need to continue to improve.”

Following the brilliance he showcased last season as a true freshman, DJ Lagway will undoubtedly return as the Gators’ starting quarterback in 2025. However, the spring has offered Napier the opportunity to build some confidence in his other quarterback options, creating a strong depth for the team.

