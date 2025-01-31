“Everything is surface level”: Shedeur Sanders opens up about his relationship with Giants HC after the duo’s recent meeting

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has opened up on his relationship with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll. Sanders met with Daboll at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.

Sanders is among the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft along with Cam Ward. The Colorado quarterback has been linked to the Giants.

"Coach Daboll, he is really cool. Everything is surface level, like everything is cool, just introducing ourselves to each other and that's pretty much it," Sanders said at 6:13.

Sanders says the Giants and other NFL teams have been asking him how he will do without his dad as his coach. The quarterback has full confidence in himself and has told teams he will be the best decision they will make if they do select him.

Sanders is expected to be an early pick in the 2025 NFL draft, despite the draft class not being the best quarterback class. The Buffaloes QB has the fourth-best odds of going first overall at +600.

NFL scouts are torn on Shedeur Sanders' draft projection

Shedeur Sanders is one of the more polarizing figures in the 2025 NFL draft.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is expected to be a first-round pick but one NFL scout told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that they don't have Sanders with a first-round grade.

“I’ve already talked to people within the league who don’t have anything close to a first-round grade on the guy,” Pelissero said, via Athlon Sports.

Pelissero also believes all signs point to Travis Hunter being the first player from the Colorado Buffaloes to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In NFL.com's Bucky Brooks mock draft, he had the Tennessee Titans selecting Sanders first overall. However, in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft, he had Sanders falling to sixth overall and being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ultimately, it does seem likely Sanders will be a top-10 pick but many people are torn on where he will be drafted.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 2024 college football season with Colorado.

