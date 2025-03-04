“Evidence continues to pile up”: Former Jets scout takes veiled dig at Shedeur Sanders amid reports of his unprofessionalism with NFL teams

Shedeur Sanders opted to meet with NFL teams rather than participate in the physical workouts during the combine last week. However, as NFL insider Todd McShay reported on Monday, he reportedly left two teams unimpressed with his attitude.

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly also took McShay's report and comments on Sanders to further highlight his unprofessionalism.

"The evidence continues to pile up. Smoke coming out of Indy about Shedeur Sanders." Kelly tweeted on Monday.

This isn't the first time that Kelly has called out Sanders. He delivered a scathing report on the Buffs star for backing out of the physical workouts at the combine.

Kelly also slammed Sanders even though he showed support for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who struggled with his combine drills.

"Shedeur Sanders came out and confirmed what I’ve been saying since January. I’ve been saying the whole reason why Sanders isn’t throwing at the East West Shrine Bowl week and the NFL Scouting Combine is because he was afraid of throwing to receivers he wasn’t familiar with and he didn’t trust, that he didn’t want to risk being exposed and performing poorly in front of the league before the draft," Kelly tweeted.

Sanders started his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021 and played two seasons with the Tigers. He transferred to Colorado in the 2023 offseason and spent two years with the Buffs.

Shedeur Sanders will aim to boost his draft stock at Colorado's Pro Day

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has reportedly dropped since he opted to skip the NFL Combine. He also did not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January.

However, Sanders is expected to perform at Colorado's Pro Day, which is expected to be held between March 18 and 21. The QB will aim to improve his stock before the draft.

In his final season at Colorado, Sanders recorded 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and four rushing TDs. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year,

