  • Ex-Auburn HC Gus Malzahn takes brutal dig at Nick Saban's Alabama after Kalen DeBoer fails to deliver vs. FSU Seminoles

By Maliha
Modified Aug 31, 2025 11:20 GMT
Syndication: Montgomery - Source: Imagn

After finishing the 2024 season with a 2-10 record, Mike Norvell’s Florida State opened the 2025 season with a 31-17 win over No. 8 Alabama.

Norvell brought in Gus Malzahn as the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator, and the season opener suggested the move was a huge success. Florida State’s offense dominated Alabama’s defense, rushing for 230 yards and averaging 6.1 yards per play and 4.7 yards per carry.

Malzahn is no stranger to facing Alabama, as he has served as Auburn’s head coach from 2013 to 2020 and compiled a 3-5 record against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

Saturday’s win gave him another chance to revisit that rivalry.

"Felt like old times tonight!! 🍢," Malzahn tweeted following the Seminoles big win.
During his Auburn tenure, Malzahn enjoyed some memorable wins over Alabama, including the legendary 34-28 “Kick Six” win in 2013, secured by a 109-yard return of a missed field goal as time expired.

Malzahn was dismissed by Auburn in 2020 with a 68-35 record, including 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. He then spent four seasons as UCF’s head coach before resigning last December to join Florida State.

Gus Malzahn earns high praise from FSU QB Tommy Castellanos

Saturday’s win brought Gus Malzahn’s career record against Alabama to 6-7. A major factor in Florida State’s offensive performance was how well Malzahn’s system meshed with quarterback Tommy Castellanos’ dual-threat skills.

Castellanos praised the FSU offensive coordinator during his postgame press conference.

"He's played against Alabama 12 or 13 times and won six times," Castellanos said (via CBS Sports). "He just knows them very well. We had a good game plan set up.
"He knew exactly what they were gonna and and when they were gonna do it, and it worked. We put our faith in his play calling, and he put us in the best position to go out there and execute plays."

Malzahn’s squad now aims to build on this momentum in their next game against East Texas A&M on Sept. 6.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

