Ex-college football coach from Tennessee Patrick Kugler arrested: Looking at charges and accusations against him

Former Austin Peay assistant coach Patrick Kugler was one of six people arrested on human trafficking-related charges on Thursday. Kugler was charged with one count of trafficking for sexual servitude, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI issued a statement in which it explained that they launched a sting operation by advertising decoy websites linked to prostitution and seven people were arrested.

"The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors... In an effort to identify human trafficking victims, law enforcement officials reach out to ads that had been placed on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex acts. As a result of this part of the operation, seven individuals were recovered as potential victims of human trafficking and were offered services through a human trafficking victim service organization."

One of the people arrested was Patrick Kugler, who resigned seemingly out of nowhere from his assistant coaching job with the Austin Peay Governors on August 18.

Austin Peay also confirmed the arrest of Patrick Kugler in a statement released by the athletic department.

"Austin Peay State University is aware of the arrest of former football assistant coach Patrick Kugler, who resigned his position on Sunday, Aug. 18. The Clarksville Police Department are the lead authorities for the arrest and any additional questions should be directed to them. Austin Peay will have no further comments on the matter." h/t Sports Illustrated

When does Patrick Kugler's previous team Austin Peay begin their season?

The Austin Peay Governors are getting ready to open the 2024 college football season next week as they begin the year on the road against the Louisville Cardinals. The game is taking place inside L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, August 31, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

After an outstanding 2023 season where the team went 9-3 (6-0 UAC), they are looking to sustain the momentum this upcoming season.

They have a tough non-conference schedule this season but this seemingly will be their most difficult opponent so getting it out of the way early could be a good sign for the program.

