Ex Colorado star Justin Mayers drops a 4-word comment for GF Maria over thrilling on-field performance

Former Colorado star offensive lineman Justin Mayers has ended his college football career. After one season at Colorado, he is out of eligibility because he played four seasons at UTEP before joining the Buffaloes. However, just because he is done playing does not mean he does not still have his competitive fire.

On Wednesday, the 2025 Southwestern Amateur began and will run through Saturday. This golf event features some of the top young players in the nation, including Justin Mayers' girlfriend, new Georgia Bulldogs signee Maria Eidhagen Harrouch.

Harrouch performed well in the first round, emerging as a two-stroke leader over second-place Yu Chu Chen. Mayers showed pride in his girlfriend by posting on his Instagram story.

"Straight (goat emoji)," Mayers wrote.

Image via Justin Mayers Instagram story.

Mayers also commented in the original post with a four-word statement that sums up his feelings about how his girlfriend is performing at the 2025 Southwestern Amateur.

"SHE IS THE BEST," Mayers wrote.

Image via the comments of the Instagram post.

Justin Mayers played 11 games for the Colorado Buffaloes this past season. In his five college seasons, he appeared in 45 total games. He was not selected in the 2025 NFL draft after he ran out of NCAA eligibility. However, he participated in the Denver Broncos rookie mini-camp in early May after receiving an invite in late April.

Justin Mayers' girlfriend, Maria Eidhagen Harrouch, transfers to Georgia from Colorado

While Justin Mayers has finished his NCAA career, Maria Eidhagen Harrouch is not. She was a member of the Colorado Buffaloes last season, alongside her boyfriend. However, she will not be back with the Buffs next season. Instead, she opted to transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs. Golf coach Erika Brennan made the announcement on April 25.

"We are thrilled that Maria is joining us next fall!" Brennan said. "She is a proven successful collegiate golfer and coupled with her experience playing for her national team will immediately elevate our program. Maria's work ethic is tremendous, and she analyzes her game methodically, always looking for an edge to improve."

"She's bright, articulate, and wants to lead. She embodies what being a Bulldog is all about, and we cannot wait to get started working alongside her for her final season here in Athens."

Harrouch spent two seasons at Colorado before transferring to Georgia. The Sweden native was Colorado's top scorer in five of 12 tournaments last season.

