Ex-Georgia QB Aaron Murray says Dabo Swinney & Clemson's embarrassing 1-3 start "drives me crazy"

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson squad has managed just one win in its first four games of the 2025 season. It is a disappointing outcome for a team that entered the year ranked No. 4 nationally after finishing 10-4 in 2024.

Following last weekend’s 34-21 loss to Syracuse, the Tigers dropped to 1-3, and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray expressed his frustration with the school's sharp decline.

“I would say the big surprise,” Murray said on “Always College Football” (via On3) “The low-hanging fruit is Clemson. I picked Clemson to win the national championship. So, to sit back and see — I posted this. It just drives me crazy.

“But it’s the way they’re losing. They are getting just punched in the mouth upfront. Losses suck, but the way they’re losing is just mind-blowing to me. It’s embarrassing. I’d be embarrassed if I was a Clemson fan.”

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Clemson - Source: Imagn

Since Swinney’s arrival in 2008, Clemson has claimed nine ACC titles and two national championships (2016 and 2018). But this year marks the program’s worst start since 2004, leaving many like Murray discouraged by the Tigers’ early struggles.

“I’d be embarrassed if I was Dabo because you are what you put on tape,” Murray said. “It’s been four weeks of that. I don’t know if you can really change it. You are who you are right now, and it’s not a physical team.

“The quarterback has been inconsistent throwing the football. All things I thought Clemson was going to be this year, they’re not. So, I’m surprised about that.”

Urban Meyer reflects on Dabo Swinney’s future with Clemson

Dabo Swinney has led Clemson’s football program for 18 seasons, but the Tigers’ struggles this season have sparked speculation about whether his time with the program could be nearing an end.

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer offered his perspective on the situation.

“Dabo goes when Dabo wants to go. That one is a done deal, and I think he’ll adapt a little bit, he’s a smart guy,” Meyer said (via On3).

“Or at some point, he made the comment that he’s going to coach for a long time, but at some point, why won’t you go and enjoy your life a little bit. So I don’t know, but they’re not going to let him go.”

Swinney’s contract includes a $60 million buyout, which also secured his position despite the current challenges.

