  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Ex-Jets scout serves reality check to Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart by drawing stark parallels with Trey Lance

Ex-Jets scout serves reality check to Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart by drawing stark parallels with Trey Lance

By Garima
Modified May 12, 2025 16:27 GMT
Shedeur Sanders (L) and Jaxson Dart (R) at their respective rookie minicamps. Image credit: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders (L) and Jaxson Dart (R) at their respective rookie minicamps (image credit: IMAGN)

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a highly touted prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft, widely regarded as a potential first-round talent. However, he slipped to the fifth round and was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144. The drop was attributed more to external factors than a lack of skill.

Ad

Also deserving of attention is Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, who was selected in the first round by the New York Giants.

Sanders and Dart have been causing a stir at their rookie minicamps, with highlight clips displaying impressive throws and promising plays circulating on social media.

However, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has cautioned against placing too much stock in these carefully curated highlights, as he put it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He drew a parallel to Trey Lance, who excelled in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted at No. 3 in 2021 but has not lived up to expectations. Using one of Lance’s most memorable training camp highlights — a 50-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield — Kelly warned that such clips could be misleading.

“Just a friendly reminder in regards to all the strategic cherry picked Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart minicamp 'highlight clips' floating around on this app right now,” Kelly tweeted on Sunday.
Ad
Ad

How Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders fared in rookie minicamp

In New York, Jaxson Dart participated in 7-on-7 drills, as Brian Daboll did not run full 11-on-11 team sessions. The quarterback completed 8 of 10 passes on Friday, with the two incompletions coming on dropped balls.

On Saturday, he went 7 of 13 but finished strong with a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Da’Quan Felton. Dart showed good arm strength and accuracy, and his confidence and composure throughout the weekend were noteworthy.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

In Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders was the second quarterback in the rotation during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. He looked sharp in practice, with deep passes over the defense and quick, accurate short throws during various drills. He also delivered perfect passes for two scores in the short-sided scrimmages. The quarterback was also reportedly the last player off the field on Friday.

youtube-cover

In time, it will become clear whether both quarterbacks will live up to expectations.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications