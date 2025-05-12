Ex-Jets scout serves reality check to Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart by drawing stark parallels with Trey Lance

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a highly touted prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft, widely regarded as a potential first-round talent. However, he slipped to the fifth round and was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144. The drop was attributed more to external factors than a lack of skill.
Also deserving of attention is Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, who was selected in the first round by the New York Giants.
Sanders and Dart have been causing a stir at their rookie minicamps, with highlight clips displaying impressive throws and promising plays circulating on social media.
However, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has cautioned against placing too much stock in these carefully curated highlights, as he put it.
He drew a parallel to Trey Lance, who excelled in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted at No. 3 in 2021 but has not lived up to expectations. Using one of Lance’s most memorable training camp highlights — a 50-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield — Kelly warned that such clips could be misleading.
“Just a friendly reminder in regards to all the strategic cherry picked Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart minicamp 'highlight clips' floating around on this app right now,” Kelly tweeted on Sunday.
How Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders fared in rookie minicamp
In New York, Jaxson Dart participated in 7-on-7 drills, as Brian Daboll did not run full 11-on-11 team sessions. The quarterback completed 8 of 10 passes on Friday, with the two incompletions coming on dropped balls.
On Saturday, he went 7 of 13 but finished strong with a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Da’Quan Felton. Dart showed good arm strength and accuracy, and his confidence and composure throughout the weekend were noteworthy.
In Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders was the second quarterback in the rotation during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. He looked sharp in practice, with deep passes over the defense and quick, accurate short throws during various drills. He also delivered perfect passes for two scores in the short-sided scrimmages. The quarterback was also reportedly the last player off the field on Friday.
In time, it will become clear whether both quarterbacks will live up to expectations.
