Ex-Jets scout serves reality check to Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart by drawing stark parallels with Trey Lance

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a highly touted prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft, widely regarded as a potential first-round talent. However, he slipped to the fifth round and was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144. The drop was attributed more to external factors than a lack of skill.

Ad

Also deserving of attention is Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, who was selected in the first round by the New York Giants.

Sanders and Dart have been causing a stir at their rookie minicamps, with highlight clips displaying impressive throws and promising plays circulating on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has cautioned against placing too much stock in these carefully curated highlights, as he put it.

Ad

Trending

He drew a parallel to Trey Lance, who excelled in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers after being drafted at No. 3 in 2021 but has not lived up to expectations. Using one of Lance’s most memorable training camp highlights — a 50-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield — Kelly warned that such clips could be misleading.

“Just a friendly reminder in regards to all the strategic cherry picked Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart minicamp 'highlight clips' floating around on this app right now,” Kelly tweeted on Sunday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders fared in rookie minicamp

In New York, Jaxson Dart participated in 7-on-7 drills, as Brian Daboll did not run full 11-on-11 team sessions. The quarterback completed 8 of 10 passes on Friday, with the two incompletions coming on dropped balls.

On Saturday, he went 7 of 13 but finished strong with a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Da’Quan Felton. Dart showed good arm strength and accuracy, and his confidence and composure throughout the weekend were noteworthy.

Ad

Ad

In Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders was the second quarterback in the rotation during 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. He looked sharp in practice, with deep passes over the defense and quick, accurate short throws during various drills. He also delivered perfect passes for two scores in the short-sided scrimmages. The quarterback was also reportedly the last player off the field on Friday.

In time, it will become clear whether both quarterbacks will live up to expectations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More