Ex-Miami teammate Xavier Restrepo holds nothing back as he reacts to Cam Ward going No. 1

Xavier Restrepo sent his support to former Miami Hurricanes teammate Cam Ward after the Tennessee Titans drafted him. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft took place on Thursday, where the Titans used the first pick in the draft to select the quarterback.

Restrepo shared a heartwarming caption on his Instagram stories with a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Ward.

"Your the greatest to ever do it brother. Love you brudda! Your inspirational fam! EVERYTHING DESERVED@Camward," Restrepo posted.

Fans and analysts expected Ward to be the first pick ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. According to the Hurricanes, he had one of the best seasons for a quarterback in the program's history. Ward finished his senior year with 305 completed passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also had 60 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

His performance last year helped him become a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. However, the prestigious award went to former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

One of the quarterback's best performances of his senior year was Miami's 52-45 win over the Louisville Cardinals on Oct. 19, 2024. He led his team to victory with 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

On Dec. 28, 2024, Ward played his final game of his college football career in the Hurricanes' 42-41 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. His performance was controversial because he decided to compete for only half of the matchup, out of precaution for the 2025 NFL draft.

Will Xavier Restrepo be picked in the 2025 NFL draft?

Xavier Restrepo wants to be another former Miami star selected in the 2025 NFL draft. He is among the talented wide receivers in this year's draft class. However, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein believes Restrepo may fall out of the draft and become a free agent.

The Miami playmaker led the team in receiving yards with 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. One of his best showings of his senior year was in the team's 53-31 win over the Duke Blue Devils on Nov. 2, 2024. He had receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

On Nov. 30, 2024, Xavier Restrepo played his last game with the Hurricanes in their 42-38 loss to the Syracuse Orange. He had the most receiving yards in the matchup with nine catches for 148 yards and one touchdown.

ESPN has Xavier Restrepo as the 19th-best wide receiver available for the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

