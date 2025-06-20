Ex-NBA star Raja Bell beams with pride as son Dia Bell earns major honor

Former NBA star Raja Bell beams with pride as his son, Dia Bell, adds another achievement to his portfolio on Thursday. The highly coveted Elite 11 wrapped up after three days, showcasing elite quarterback talent across the nation.

Houston commit and No. 4-ranked quarterback Keisean Henderson and Bell exhibited tight competition, but at the end of the day, Bell, a Florida native, clinched the MVP title.

"Congrats to my son @DiaBell3QB1 on being named MVP of the @Elite11 competition! A truly amazing experience getting to watch some incredible QBs compete and bond. Thank u coaches! Met so many awesome parents and will genuinely be pulling for all of the boys. They are ALL STUDS!" wrote Raja Bell on Thursday.

Bell was named the MVP of Day 1, standing out during the drill work, and was taken over by Henderson on Day 2. A close competition ensued between the two prospects. On the final day, Bell registered 18 of 23 for four touchdowns, with zero interceptions or sacks during the 7-on-7 event and took over the title of the overall MVP.

" (Dia Bell) isn't one to flinch in the face of pressure as he uses his above-average athleticism to extend plays and get out of trouble," said 247Sports' Andrew Ivins praising Bell's athleticism.

With the latest milestone, Steve Sarkisian is thrilled as the incoming quarterback becomes the first Longhorns commit to rake in such a prestigious title. Arch Manning is already poised to take on the position of starting quarterback after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL, and now Texas boasts another promising incoming quarterback on its roster.

"Always encouraged me to play all sports:" Dia Bell on his dad supporting his ambitions

Although ex-NBA star Raja Bell had a celebrated basketball career, he made sure his son, Dia Bell, made his own calling. Growing up, Bell liked both these sports and played a lot of different sports, including tennis and baseball. He put on the pads for the first time in third grade, and since then has not looked back.

"My dad always encouraged me to play all sports, so, I could figure out what I liked the best. I played soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball and football when I was younger," Bell said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in May 2023.

"My dad said that he would support me in whatever my passion was. Sports or not."

Dia Bell is the No. 2 quarterback in the Class of 2026 and holds the No. 1 rank in Florida. Moreover, he is ranked No. 10 nationally, according to On3 Industry rankings.

Last season, despite sustaining a leg injury, Bell won Florida's Gatorade Player of the Year after registering 2,597 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, with 236.1 Y/G, according to MaxPreps.

