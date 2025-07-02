Ex-NFL star Adam Jones reveals first-hand health update on Deion Sanders after cheerful fishing tour at Prime estate

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is recovering at his Texas home from an unspecified health issue that has kept him away from Boulder for two months and forced him to miss summer camps.

Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones offered a firsthand update Tuesday on “Bet Online” after visiting Sanders for a fishing trip at his estate.

“Had a chance to go see Deion,” Jones said. “He's doing really good. Hey, bro. The property that Deion has, 200 and some acres. Oh my God. Like, I'm talking about no neighbors. I had a chance to go fishing. I caught some big a*s bass, bro.

In May, Sanders hinted at the severity of his condition on a podcast, saying it was “at a whole other level” and that he had lost 14 pounds. In June, Jones, whom Sanders calls a “son” and “brother,” made a surprise visit to check on him. They went fishing together, with Sanders acting as guide.

“Deion’s doing good,” he added. “I think he’s got another week at home before they get started. He’ll be there. He’ll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way. He’s good.”

Sanders has battled severe health issues before, including two toe amputations in 2021 due to blood clots and a nine-hour foot surgery in 2023. For now, his return date remains unclear, but his staff continues preparations for the Aug. 29 opener against Georgia Tech. Sanders inked a five-year, $54 million extension with the program.

Deion Sanders in Boulder after losing several players to the NFL

After losing several players to the NFL draft and transfer portal, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders will start a new-look offense.

Deion Sanders during the spring game - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime enters his third season after rebuilding the program from one win to a 9-4 record (7-2 Big 12) in two years. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, is expected to start at quarterback for his fifth college season, with four-star freshman Julian Lewis also in the mix.

The Buffaloes were aggressive in the portal for receivers and benefited from the return of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

On3’s J.D. PicKell says they are tough to rank but puts them in a “tier of their own” in the Big 12. He's confident that Salter has a “tremendous ceiling” and Sanders’ presence will keep the defense improving. Despite roster changes, the staff’s talent positions the Buffaloes as a tough Big 12 contender.

