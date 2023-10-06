Pat Fitzgerald’s $130,000,000 lawsuit denounced by ex-Northwestern players as a “financial gains” trick; official statement released

Thursday marks the date of the court case between Northwestern University and former football coach Pat Fitzgerald. He was fired "with cause" this summer after an independent investigation over alleged hazing within the program.

Northwestern issued a statement Thursday, and the attorneys representing former Northwestern players who have already sued the university and Pat Fitzgerald issued a joint statement and will be holding a news conference later Thursday.

This was a response to Fitzgerald's lawyer, Dan Webb, commenting that Fitzgerald is seeking upwards of $130 million for emotional distress, punitive damages and future loss of income.

Below is part of the statement responding to Webb's comments:

"The filing of the lawsuit by former coach Patrick Fitzgerald is clearly all about financial gain for him and is incredibly tone deaf in defending his actions.

"His complaint ironically details claims that he was deeply involved in each player's life, mental health, academic career, athletic performance and potential after graduation ... all of which actually supports what we've been saying all along, that given the head coach's proximity he knew or should have known what was happening in his program.

"Let us be very clear: We believe our clients. These men have summoned the courage to come forward to break the silence and share details of deeply personal trauma. Hazing of this nature, particularly when it involves activities and degradation of asexual nature, is traumatic and life-changing.

"We will fiercely advocate for them and fight to get them the justice they deserve and for the community to understand the truth of what happened inside the Northwestern Football Program."

It will be interesting to hear what is said next as well as the news conference scheduled for Thursday evening.

What coach will replace Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern?

When Pat Fitzgerald had his contract terminated by Northwestern in July, the university named defensive coordinator David Braun as the interim coach. However, as the legal situation continues to unfold and the Wildcats (2-3) already doubled their win total from a season ago, it could be that the university just removes the interim title.

Braun would be a great bridge as players already are comfortable with him and can continue to build up the program in the tough Big Ten. This saves the university from also paying out another coach if the judge presiding over this case rules in favor of Pat Fitzgerald.