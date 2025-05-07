Ex-Ohio State star Jack Sawyer reveals thought process behind commitment to Ryan Day’s team

Former Ohio State star linebacker Jack Sawyer was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Before getting drafted, he spent four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing behind head coach Ryan Day. He saw his role grow over those seasons to the point where he played an integral role in the Buckeyes' National Championship during the 2024 season.

During Tuesday's appearance on "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," Jack Sawyer was asked by former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he always wanted to go to Ohio State. Sawyer said that while his parents wanted him to keep his options open after he got the offer from Ohio State, that is where he wanted to play football.

"You know, for me, yeah, but for my parents and my Dad, they wanted me to continue to look at other schools. They didn't want me to jump, and feel like I had to go to Ohio State growing up 15 minutes away, being a fan growing up. For me, I love Coach Day. When I first got offered, it was Coach Meyer. 15 minutes from home, the best university in the country."

"Having the best defensive line coach ever gave me the best shot to get in there, get developed the most I can, and prepare myself for the next level. Once coach Day got the job, got a chance to meet him and his family, how he does things, and it was a no-brainer. I ended up committing to him at midnight while I was playing Xbox."

Will Jack Sawyer play for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season?

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has not made any roster decisions yet. Final decisions on who will start and where each player will slot into the lineup likely will not come for several months. However, there is a good chance Jack Sawyer will get playing time next season.

Sawyer was one of the most important defensive players for Ohio State this past season. His biggest moment came in the college football playoff semifinal when he forced a fumble from Texas QB Quinn Ewers late in the game with the Buckeyes up by a TD. Sawyer picked up the ball and ran 83 yards back for a TD.

Jack Sawyer showcasing that he can perform in big games will likely help his standing with Tomlin. It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself in the NFL this season and grow into an effective defensive player at the pro level.

