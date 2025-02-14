Ex-Ohio State star joins Jedd Fisch's Washington coaching staff

Jedd Fisch is making a new addition to his coaching staff at Washington as he prepares for his second season with the program in 2025. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, The Huskies are set to hire former Ohio State center Mike Brewster as their assistant offensive line coach.

Brewster steps into his new role after serving as the offensive line coach at Valparaiso for one season. Over the past seven years, he has gained coaching experience at five different programs, including a two-year stint each at Cincinnati and Tennessee State.

In his new job, Brewster is expected to bring his offensive line expertise to the staff of Washington head coach Jedd Fisch. They both have previous connections as Brewster played under his new boss when Fisch served as his offensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013.

Jedd Fisch aiming for a better season in 2025

Jedd Fisch's first season at Washington didn't meet the lofty expectations. He was hired by the Huskies after they appeared in the national championship game. However, due to a lot of challenges, including roster overhaul, the team ended 2024 with a 6-7 record.

Fisch is hoping to have something better in the 2025 college football season and he's been putting the right things in place to ensure success is attained. This ranges from significant transfer portal additions and changes within the coaching staff. The Huskies hope to have a better year in the Big Ten after the 2024 struggles.

Jedd Fisch wants a sellout in the spring game

At a time when some college football programs are doing away with spring games, Jedd Fisch is hoping the annual event gets bigger at Washington. The coach is hoping there will be a fan sellout in this year's edition, a feat that has never been recorded in the history of the program.

“Coaches are talking about canceling their spring game. We will not do that,” Fisch said during his offseason press conference. “As a matter of fact, we would like to sell out our spring game. We would like it publicized on CBS, NBC, ABC, and ESPN.

“We want to make sure that everybody sees what we're doing at the University of Washington and make sure our program is in the forefront of what's being done.”

Fisch aimed to boost the Huskies' traditionally low spring game attendance in 2024 by moving the game to Friday night and setting a goal of 40,000 fans. However, the event ultimately drew a crowd of 18,000. That was nonetheless a record for the program.

