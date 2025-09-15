Ex-Oregon WR Jurrion Dickey is "forever thankful" to fans after announcing his transfer decision

Former Oregon wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has sent a message to the Ducks fans following his transfer from the program. The former five-star prospect was indefinitely suspended by Dan Lanning in August.Dickey posted the farewell message across social media, including X. He wrote:“I want to take the time out and thank the Oregon community for the incredible support we’ve received from the very beginning. From the moment we arrived, my family and I were welcomed with open arms, and that kindness has truly left a lasting impact on us. The love, encouragement, and unity of the Duck community will always hold a special place in our hearts.”He continued:“We are forever thankful for the way this family has embraced us, and we’re excited for all that lies ahead. Your support continues to inspire us every day, and we’ll carry that pride wherever the journey takes us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and as always, Go Duck Family!”Lanning announced Jurrion Dickey’s suspension, citing two core standards, respect and timeliness, which are important to the program. He said:“There’s some pieces of that where I felt like he needed a break from us and we needed a break from that, so we could focus on what’s in front of us right now. Wishing him nothing but the best, as far as success, and want to see him get back to where he can be a contributor somewhere. That might be here. That might be somewhere else.”Where is Jurrion Dickey playing now?Jurrion Dickey is now listed on the roster at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. He featured in his first game for the side on Sept. 6. He also recently opened up about a scholarship offer he received from Sacramento State.Through two seasons in Eugene, Dickey played in just 15 games, recording only two catches for 14 yards. The receiver was a highly-rated prospect out of high school, ranking as the No. 2 receiver in the 2023 class, per On3 and 247Sports.He redshirted the 2023 season, recording just one reception for the Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty. His only other catch came in 2024 when he caught a 7-yard pass against the Michigan State Spartans.The Ducks’ next opponent is their in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks will welcome the Beavers on Saturday, hoping to extend their impeccable record to four games.