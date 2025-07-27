  • home icon
  Ex-USC coach pinpoints biggest hurdle for Bill Belichick in UNC ahead of 2025 CFB season

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 27, 2025 18:50 GMT
Syndication: The Record (image credit: IMAGN)

Former USC defensive line coach Dave Wannstedt identified a potential hurdle for Bill Belichick at North Carolina ahead of the 2025 season. According to Wannstedt’s analysis, the biggest hurdle he will face is the time restriction of players to study tapes.

“I think he’s going to do good," Wannstedt said on Friday, via “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” "What happens, though, is the restrictions in college with classes and the time you don’t have, and Bill is such a perfectionist.”

He added that college players will commit mistakes.

“The time restrictions in college are the number one thing that get you when you separate the NFL from college football, in my opinion. And the players aren’t going to have it down as (a) Pat (Patriot), and they’re going to make mistakes, whether it be turning the ball over or breaking coverages.
"Things like that happen with college kids, which all of a sudden, you might be doing a fabulous job coaching and you may have a lot of talent, but they make a mistake because you can’t spend the time with them in college that you can in the NFL. That’s the hurdle he’s going to have to get over.”
Wannstedt knows a thing or two about how college football is different from the NFL as he had coaching experience at both levels.

UNC is Bill Belichick’s coaching gig at the college level. Regarded as one of the most successful NFL coaches of all time, college football is uncharted territory for him.

Bill Belichick on the difference between college and NFL players

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick talked about the difference between college and NFL players during the ACC Kickoff.

“The great thing about working with the college players is just the growth and the development we’ve seen,” Belichick said on Thursday. On the college end, the players are a little bit younger and less skilled; sometimes that’s an advantage — there are fewer bad habits to break. But I would say also the players are much more receptive to coaching.”

With fall camp inching closer and the season around the corner, fans will see Belichick on a college touchline soon.

