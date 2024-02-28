"Exactly what you need in the NFL": Joel Klatt explains why Michael Penix Jr. will be a brilliant draft pick despite the concerns

There are some doubts concerning Michael Penix Jr.’s draft stock ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback has a terrifying injury history, and some of his weaknesses in the backfield are a little cause for concern, which has made his standing on the draft board inconsistent.

Nonetheless, Joel Klatt is a believer in the ability of the Washington quarterback. The Fox Sports analyst ranked Penix as the fourth-best quarterback in the draft, behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. He believes the quarterback possesses needed NFL attributes.

"He's older, he's mature, he hasn't been injured in two years," Klatt said on his Wednesday podcast. "He throws the ball with great leverage and post runs, and that's exactly what you need in the NFL to be a really good player."

Michael Penix Jr.’s superb ability in the pocket

Michael Penix Jr. offers nothing much when it comes to rushing outside of the goal line. Nonetheless, Klatt believes his ability to navigate the pocket and bring something out can't be overlooked.

"He might not be a threat with his legs, but think about his ability to manipulate the pocket and move in the pocket and then create," he said. "We saw that against Texas.”

He cited Penix's performance in the Sugar Bowl game against Texas in January, where he was pressured several times and wasn't sacked. Many analysts saw his performance in the game as one of the best in recent college football history.

"His performance against Texas in the national semifinal is a case study in how you have to play in the NFL level in the playoffs,. This guy was pressured 16 times and didn't take a sack."

Why does Joel Klatt continue to rave for Michael Penix Jr.?

Joel Klatt has always been a strong supporter of Michael Penix Jr. over the years. This is pretty much due to the fascinating plays he is able to pull out in the backfield frequently.

"He does one thing through the roof well — like incredible," Klatt said. "And it's the one thing that you see quarterbacks have to do the most in playoff situations, and that's control the game with leverage throws from the pocket.”

"From the heat of the moment, can you do that? Michael Penix does that as well as any of these players."

Notably, Penix’s draft stock is likely to remain uncertain until a medical examination is conducted at the ongoing NFL scouting combine. His four season-ending injuries during his days at Indiana remain a great source of concern for NFL teams as the draft approaches.