“Exercise all the gifts that god gave you” - $45M worth Deion Sanders hypes up son Shilo Sanders for acting debut on 'BMF'

Colorado coach Deion Sanders took to social media Thursday to say how "proud" he was of his son, Shilo Sanders, as he is set to make his acting debut. The Buffaloes safety will be on the season finale of the Starz show "BMF," which will air on Friday night.

Celebrating Shilo's acting feature, Deion Sanders, worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, posted a picture of his son on Instagram with the caption:

"Season 3 Episode 10 guess who's playing a Young PRIME! I'm so proud of @shilosanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the SANDERS boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live. #Dad #Bob."

The role that Shilo Sanders will be playing in the "BMF" season 3 finale will be small, as he will only be in one scene. However, he will be playing his father.

Set in Atlanta (where Deion Sanders started his NFL career with the Falcons), the scene will involve one of the characters meeting Sanders (played by Shilo) in the "Prime Time 21" club, which is a reference to both Deion's nickname and his jersey number.

This is another example of the ever-growing list of things outside the world of football that Shilo Sanders, and his brother, Shedeur Sanders, have done.

Earlier this week, Shedeur Sanders entered the world of music and released a song called "Perfect Timing" on Tuesday.

The duo has also been able to take advantage of the name, image and likeness ruling, which allowed them to make money from their brand partnerships and to be paid for the use of their image.

Deion Sanders has commented on the amount of money that his sons have been making.

"Shedeur has made a lot of money, man, in college, and they’re good stewards," Deion Sanders said. "The thing that I love the most and admire about my kids the most − he and Shilo was having an argument … about who had the most money in the bank. I like that as a parent."

Can Shilo Sanders succeed in 2024?

Shilo Sanders will be playing his final season in college football this year as he and his brother start their preparations for the 2025 NFL draft.

Shilo was a high point for the Buffaloes' defense last season, recording 67 tackles, which was the second-highest for Colorado. He will be hoping to have a similar or better season this year.

Unlike last year, the Buffaloes are now in the Big 12, which may be seen as a weaker conference than their previous one, the Pac 12, which they struggled in.

The lack of large dominant programs, like Oregon, Washington or Texas, in the conference, may make things easier for a Colorado team that is having another rebuild under Deion Sanders after close to two dozen players left the program in the transfer portal.

Shilo Sanders was not one of them and is likely to have a stronger season than he had in 2023.

Do you think that Shilo Sanders will improve on his 2023 season?

