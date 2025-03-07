“Expected him to be a Peyton Manning clone”: CFB insider changes his perception about Arch Manning after thorough assessment

Arch Manning is currently the favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy in what is a way-too-early prediction. This is true even though he's an unknown quality for most of the college football world. Manning has only started a couple of games in his two-year stint with the Texas Longhorns, so much of his style of play remains a mystery and he hasn't faced big tests.

Many expect Manning to have a similar play style to his famous uncle, Peyton Manning. However, others have already pointed out that he's much, much more mobile than either Peyton or Eli Manning ever was.

CBS Sports analyst Adam Breneman recently realized the differences between Arch Manning and his famous uncles. On Wednesday, he tweeted:

"Before I really studied Arch Manning’s game, I expected him to be a Peyton Manning clone. But he’s not that. He brings something different — mobility. He can move, extend plays, and create opportunities with his legs in a way Peyton and Eli never did."

"In his limited reps, he’s shown he can do everything you need at the QB position. And with a full season ahead, I think he’s primed for a massive 2025."

How did Arch Manning fare in 2024?

Those qualities were on display last season when Arch Manning took over the starting duties from Quinn Ewers when Ewers was injured.

In the game in which Ewers initially went down, a 56-7 victory over UTSA on Sept. 14, Manning threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 53 yards with one TD. Most impressively, he scored a 67-yard rushing touchdown.

He started the next two games for Texas, victories over Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State. He also played a small part in six other games, including Texas' three College Football Playoff games.

In 2024, Arch Manning had 939 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. His QBR was an impressive 87.5. He also ran for 108 yards, with four touchdowns.

