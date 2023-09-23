"F*ck Ohio" becomes "F*ck the Buckeyes" as Pat McAfee makes Notre Dame fans realize coach Marcus Freeman's Ohio connection: WATCH

The live crowd of "The Pat McAfee Show" added a hilarious dynamic to the ESPN program, which is live from the University of Notre Dame this week.

ESPN simulcasts the YouTube version of "The Pat McAfee Show," and on Friday, the cast interviewed Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman. During the interview, the crowd was chanting "F*ck Ohio," and ESPN, as a result, muted the audio while attempting to get the fans to stop.

Host Pat Acfee told the chanting crowd that Marcus Freeman is from Ohio as a deterrent, but instead of dying out, the fans changed the chant to "F*ck the Buckeyes."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Watch the moment below:

Expand Tweet

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday evening in a battle of undefeated foes. After this week's matchup, it will be interesting to see what the analysts think of both teams.

Does Pat McAfee have the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in his College Football Playoff predictions?

Pat McAfee is one of the hosts of ESPN's "College GameDay," and before the season kicked off, the cast decided to make their predictions for the College Football Playoff.

In McAfee's bracket, he went with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes as the teams to make the playoff.

He also predicted that Georgia and Alabama would meet in an SEC-filled college football national championship game, with the Crimson Tide walking away victorious.

What must the Notre Dame Fighting Irish do to make the College Football Playoff?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have not made the CFP since its inception in the 2014-15 season. As an independent program, it is extremely difficult as Notre Dame is not affiliated with a conference, and it is difficult to give the Fighting Irish a spot over a team that won its Power Five conference championship.

However, one path that will almost ensure them a trip to the College Football Playoff is very simple: go undefeated. Entering Week 4, they are already a No. 9 program and have two games against teams currently ranked higher than them (Ohio State and USC).

Going undefeated means those two teams are handed a head-to-head loss, which boosts the Fighting Irish over them, giving them a leg up against one-loss programs.

It's not like the 2023 Notre Dame schedule is easy, as the Fighting Irish face the Ohio State Buckeyes, Duke Blue Devils, USC Trojans, Pittsburgh Panthers, Clemson Tigers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Stanford Cardinal. If they win all those games, the Fighting Irish should be a lock for a postseason berth.