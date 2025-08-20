"F*cking stud" "Dude is so damn cool": Proud Texas fans rave about Arch Manning's solid response to media question

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has only played in 12 games over his first two college seasons, but the excitement around him is massive- not just for him, but for the Longhorns as well. Heading into the 2025 season, Texas is ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll.However, Manning knows how to stay grounded amid all the attention.&quot;That doesn't mean anything,&quot; Manning said. &quot;Being ranked before the season even starts, it doesn't mean anything. I don't even know how they get those opinions.&quot;I feel like we do a good job of keeping the main thing the main thing, trying to get better every day and go win some games.&quot;Fans have praised Manning for his calm and level-headed approach.&quot;F*cking Stud #Hookem,&quot; one said.&quot;Dude is so damn cool,&quot; a fan said.&quot;My humble king,&quot; a person said.&quot;A cool quarterback indeed. Good for Steve Sarkisian,&quot; one added.The Manning family has a storied football legacy, with five NFL MVPs, four Super Bowl titles and three Super Bowl MVPs among their accomplishments. Arch is aiming to continue that tradition, and analysts like Paul Finebaum are already high on the Texas quarterback.However, a tough season could bring challenges for Manning.&quot;Paul Finebaum is gonna have a stroke when texas loses and arch throws 3picks,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Had there ever been a time when Texas has not hyped themselves? They are back every year,&quot; a person said.In 2024, Manning recorded 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns, adding 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.NBC insider highlights Arch Manning as Heisman favoriteArch Manning is set to start the 2025 season on Aug. 30, when Texas takes on defending national champion Ohio State. The Longhorns quarterback enters the year as the preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy.“The Heisman conversation has to start with Arch Manning,” NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach told NBC Local. “He is taking over as a starting quarterback in Texas, they are the preseason No. 1 team in the country for a reason.&quot;And the big part of that expectation is because Arch Manning has been in this system, been in this quarterback room for two-plus years.”While the Manning family has a history of remaining in college programs, Arch Manning may opt for the NFL after this season. He downplayed his grandfather Archie’s suggestion that he stay at Texas for another year.Many also view him as the likely first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.