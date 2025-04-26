"F**k what all these people say": Deion Sanders Jr. pens powerful message to brother Shedeur after Day 1 slide

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most divisive prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. For months, he was considered a possible top-five pick. However, that’s not how draft night played out, as he fell out of the first round completely.

It wasn’t the night the Sanders family expected to have at their private draft party in Colorado. But ahead of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft, the family remains confident in their star quarterback.

Shedeur’s older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., showed his support on X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon with a powerful message.

"F**k what all these people say.... I believe in you."
Despite the disappointment, the family appears to be staying positive. During the party on Thursday night, Shedeur Sanders addressed guests after going undrafted in the first round (remarks begin at 25:20).

"Thank you everybody for being here," he said. "We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God anything is possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason.
"All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire ... we understand we're onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're gonna be happy regardless. Legendary."
Several teams could target Shedeur Sanders on Day 2

While Shedeur Sanders fell out of the first round, his talent is undeniable. It's only a matter of time before a team takes a chance on him.

One possibility is the Las Vegas Raiders, who initially held an early pick in the second round before trading back in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. If they believe other teams aren’t aggressively targeting Sanders, the move could allow them to gain draft capital and still secure the young quarterback.

