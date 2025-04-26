Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most divisive prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. For months, he was considered a possible top-five pick. However, that’s not how draft night played out, as he fell out of the first round completely.

Ad

It wasn’t the night the Sanders family expected to have at their private draft party in Colorado. But ahead of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft, the family remains confident in their star quarterback.

Shedeur’s older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., showed his support on X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon with a powerful message.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"F**k what all these people say.... I believe in you."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite the disappointment, the family appears to be staying positive. During the party on Thursday night, Shedeur Sanders addressed guests after going undrafted in the first round (remarks begin at 25:20).

Ad

"Thank you everybody for being here," he said. "We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God anything is possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason.

"All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire ... we understand we're onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're gonna be happy regardless. Legendary."

Ad

Several teams could target Shedeur Sanders on Day 2

While Shedeur Sanders fell out of the first round, his talent is undeniable. It's only a matter of time before a team takes a chance on him.

One possibility is the Las Vegas Raiders, who initially held an early pick in the second round before trading back in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. If they believe other teams aren’t aggressively targeting Sanders, the move could allow them to gain draft capital and still secure the young quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place