Fake UCF football player gets disowned by school after cutting line at Disney World in viral NSFW video

A man who alleged that he was a UCF football player in a video that went viral on social media has been disowned by the Big 12 team after fans started calling for action from the program.

On Tuesday, a TikTok video of the alleged altercation at Disney World went viral on various social media platforms. The video shows a verbal confrontation between groups in a queue for Soarin' Around the World at EPCOT.

College football fans are up in arms over the trio's behavior, especially the man who claimed to be a UCF Knights player in the video.

The caption of the video reads:

“They ran through and cut the entire line in EPCOT.”

In the video, the person behind the camera confronts the group, claiming that they had cut the line. The trio, in turn, proceeds to use vulgar language aimed at the man, including making mocking gestures.

The person in the red sweater is heard saying:

“You watch me on Saturdays, you and your family tailgate outside of my stadium.”

The Knights' X account posted a short clarification on the matter after uproar from the fans to remove the young man from its football team.

"The individual in the video on TikTok is not a member of our football team and never has been," the team wrote.

The UCF Knights' other controversial claim to fame

The UCF Knights are no strangers to controversy, and in 2017, they made the ultimate college football headlines due to how their season ended.

The Knights had a flawless 2017 season, going 13-0 after beating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. They were the only undefeated team in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Knights had come into the season ranked No. 12, and they beat two Power Five teams, but their schedule was deemed too weak.

One of those was Auburn, who had beaten both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, the two teams fighting for the national championship, but the Knights' bid for the playoff spots was denied by the selection committee.

UCF athletic director Danny White declared his team the national champions and even promised a banner, a parade for the team and bonuses for being national champions for the coaching staff.

During an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show," White caused even more controversy with his declaration.

“We’ve just got a mature group of really talented young men that played 13 games and won them all,” White said, “and I think they deserve to be considered national champions.”

The UCF Knights are certainly not afraid of controversy, but this time, it's not of their own making, and Danny White is not involved.

