“Family is all that matters!!”: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin pens heartfelt wish for son Knox Kiffin on his 16th birthday 

Lane Kiffin was emotional with his words as his son Knox clocked another year on earth on Monday. Knox, who is the last child and Kiffin's only son, celebrated his 16th birthday on Jan.13, bringing some joy to the heart of the coach.

Delighted to see him come of age, Kiffin penned a heartfelt message to him on social media. The Ole Miss coach expressed his excitement, showcasing how he feels about his new age as well as the latest development within his family.

“Happy birthday Knox,” Kiffin wrote on X. “We are so blessed. So excited you will be coming back to the South where it all started 16 years ago!!! Where God 🏈 and Family is all that matters!! 🇺🇸”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Knox currently plays as a quarterback for Palos Verde Peninsula High School in Manhattan Beach, California. He belongs to the class of 2028 and has been receiving offers from a few college football programs, including Arkansas State and SMU, despite only being a freshman in high school.

Knox to move in with Lane Kiffin following reunion with Layla

As insinuated in Lane Kiffin's post, Knox Kiffin is relocating to Oxford, Mississippi, with his mother, Layla, to reunite with him and his sister, Landry. Presley will remain in Los Angeles to continue her studies at USC where she plays volleyball.

After months of speculation and cryptic online hints, Kiffin and his ex-wife, Layla, have officially reconciled nearly a decade after their divorce in 2016. The two first tied the knot in 2004 and will live together as husband and wife once again.

The Ole Miss coach put an end to the speculation by confirming the news on his social media page, even sharing a link to a website that had reported the story.

Lane Kiffin started sharing more glimpses of his time with Layla on social media in late 2024, including memorable moments from Landry’s birthday celebration. The posts showcased the highlights from their lively adventures in New York City for the birthday party.

Additional clues emerged during Christmas in Manhattan Beach, California, where the entire Kiffin family came together for a joyful holiday celebration. The family can now get to spend more fun time together throughout the year following the reunion of Lane and Layla.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback