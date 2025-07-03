Fans advocate for Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes as 2026 four-star announces commitment date: "[Colorado] is where you become legendary”

Colorado hasn’t been making many waves in the 2026 recruiting cycle so far, but Deion Sanders and his staff can soon change that with a huge pickup. Four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay, a top target for the Buffaloes, is set to announce his college decision on July 11.

Coach Prime's program was the first school to host Clay for an official visit on June 6. Alongside CU, he has Oklahoma and Baylor rounding out his top three choices.

"I will be committing July 11th At madison High school!!!" Clay tweeted on Wednesday.

Buffaloes fans jumped into action and filled the comments with encouragement.

"CU [Colorado] is where you become legendary!" a fan wrote.

"Come play with Juju (Julian Lewis). #skobuffs," a netizen wrote.

"CU there brudda," a person added.

After his trip to Boulder, Clay made official visits to Baylor on June 13 and Oklahoma on June 20. Fans of those programs also began campaigning for his pledge.

"Boomer Sooner is the best choice," one wrote.

"Go to Baylor," a person wrote.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Clay earned unanimous First Team All-District 27-6A honors, putting up 898 yards on 43 receptions and three touchdowns. Over his high school career, he has totaled more than 2,300 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 110 catches.

Clay is the No. 13 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 94 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jordan Clay raves about the potential playing under Deion Sanders at Colorado

Colorado’s offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips both bring valuable NFL experience to the table, which is a major plus for top-tier recruit Jordan Clay. On top of that, the chance to develop under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is a huge draw for Clay.

In a June interview with Brandon Huffman, Andrew Ivins, and Tom Loy of 247Sports, Clay shared his admiration for Coach Prime:

"Of course, Deion, just being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four Hall of Famers, it's crazy. And if we want to be able to play at the next level, we'll be coached by the dudes.

"The impact he's had on people, even what he did with Travis, the impact he had on him, had him go to Jackson State and follow him all the way through and trust the process, it's like a lifetime dream to be able to have a dude like that at such a high standard. Call me and want me to come play at his unit.

Besides that, Clay is also being courted by Coach Prime’s son, former Colorado star and Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was recruiting him at the Overtime OT7 Finals in June.

As of now, Colorado doesn’t have a wide receiver commit in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 99 in the nation with five commits.

