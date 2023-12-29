Fans forget Caleb Williams after USC rookie QB Miller Moss's Holiday Bowl heroics vs Louisville -"No Caleb? No problem"

USC quarterback Miller Moss outshone the shadow of Caleb Williams, making an impression in his first collegiate start at the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Louisville. Moss, a redshirt sophomore, set a Holiday Bowl record by throwing six touchdowns, leading USC to a 42-28 victory.

Despite the initial nerves leading to a three-and-out, the player quickly found his rhythm. He tied the record for touchdown passes by halftime, securing a 28-14 lead for the Trojans.

The highlight of the game was Moss's fourth touchdown pass, a 31-yard connection with wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, re-establishing USC's lead just before halftime.

Lincoln Riley was expected to deep dive in the transfer portal to replace USC’s QB1- Caleh Williams. However, after Moss’ performance, Leonard probably took a sigh of relief as the 21-year-old recorded 372 passing yards and six touchdowns, earning him the offensive MVP honors.

Fans did not miss the services of Caleb Williams against Louisville. A user tweeted on X:

"No Caleb? No Problem."

Let's have a look at some other fan reactions:

As the USC quarterback saga unfolds, the Holiday Bowl heroics of Miller Moss have undoubtedly fueled the quarterback debate in Trojan territory.

Why did Caleb Williams not play in the Holiday Bowl?

Despite USC's challenging 7-5 season, Caleb Williams proved his mettle, finishing 2023 with 3,633 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. The USC quarterback is expected to be a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and as a result, he chose to skip the Holiday Bowl.

The decision to opt out stems from his focus on NFL draft preparation, a move not uncommon during the bowl season. Generally, high-profile players often choose to forgo the game for various reasons.

This season, emotions ran high for Williams amid frustrations with the team's inconsistency and a struggling defense ranked 120th nationally. The USC Trojans faced challenges in providing a supporting cast that matched his potential. With an 11-1 season in 2022 and a Heisman Trophy under his belt, the player possesses a rare, and possibly, generational talent.

While the possibility of Williams not declaring for the draft still remains, it appears unrealistic given his outstanding projections and the circumstances surrounding his decision.

