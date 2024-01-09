For a moment, Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies were in striking distance of J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines. The second seed was down by just one score after a 45-yard Grady Gross field goal.

However, Michigan’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns clinched their first National Championship since 1997. On his part, Penix Jr. played a decent game except for his two interceptions, especially the pick that Mike Sainristil ran back to Washington’s eight-yard line.

But despite those turnovers, college football fans on social media pointed out that Penix Jr. had a better game than McCarthy.

National Championship spectators select Michael Penix Jr. as the better quarterback

It was a tough day for the redshirt senior as Michigan’s constant pressure gave him little time to deliver better throws to Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. However, he kept fighting even though he was already dealing with physical discomfort.

As the MLFootball Twitter account shared, Michael Penix Jr. injured his ribs after getting hit by Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore. Despite the defeat, he played through the pain and finished the match.

This video prompted a football fan on X to comment:

“Played like he had a lobotomy and was still better than JJ”

However, another Twitter user contradicted the previous comment by saying:

“It’s called pretending so he won’t get blamed”

Here are other reactions to Michael Penix Jr.’s performance in Washington’s loss to Michigan in the National Championship game.

Aside from the two interceptions, Michael Penix Jr. finished with 27 completions for 255 yards and a touchdown. He did have some costly incompletions, especially the one to a wide-open Odunze that could have been a touchdown.

However, his numbers are still better than those of J.J. McCarthy, who finished with 10 completions for 140 yards and zero touchdowns. But Michigan’s 303 rushing yards and four touchdowns powered their offense to their 12th national title.

Therefore, an argument can be made that McCarthy merely did his job of feeding Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards the ball. Both running backs went over 100 yards and had two rushing touchdowns each.

It’s off to the NFL Draft for Michael Penix Jr.

The loss to Michigan is an unfortunate end to Penix Jr.’s resurgence after suffering season-ending injuries while he was still with the Indiana Hoosiers.

He finished his final season in college football with 336 completions for 4,648 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. Michael Penix Jr. led the Huskies to victories over nationally ranked opponents Oregon, USC, Utah, Oregon State, and Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

He also finished second to Jayden Daniels in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting. Despite not winning that distinction, he won the Maxwell and Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year awards.

The First-Team All-American was also the Most Valuable Player in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the Sugar Bowl.

These credentials make him one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.