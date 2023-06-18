Create

Fans react to 4-star 2024 QB Austin Simmons flipping from Florida to Ole Miss: "Keep taking these Ls Gators"

By Clayton Cason
Modified Jun 18, 2023 03:14 IST
After days of swirling rumors, Austin Simmons took to Twitter to make it official. However, it was not the exact news that Gators fans were expecting to hear.

Many believed that Simmons was going to reclassify, moving up one year from 2025 to 2023 to get an earlier headstart on his collegiate career.

Few expected him to change where he was going to start his career.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star QB Austin Simmons has flipped from Florida to Ole Miss and will reclassify to the Class of 2023🦈Read: on3.com/news/austin-si… https://t.co/KbaLLd07xY

The Moore Haven high school four-star signal caller flipped, leaving his home state Florida Gators to become an Ole Miss Rebel. Now he will immediately be eligible to play and practice for the Rebels.

At the time, Simmons looked to be Billy Napier's top prospect in 2025 when he committed in early April of 2023.

Of course, fans swarmed near and far to chime in on shocking news from today.

@On3Recruits Keep taking this L’s 🐊. And I love it. Couldn’t happen to a better fanbase I tell ya.
@On3Recruits How is that even allowed? To reclassify and entree college at what 14?
@On3Recruits UF is on fire RN and not in a good way.

This comes just a week after UF lost their top running back prospect to top rival Georgia. To douse lighter fluid on the fire, Florida State came in droves to laugh at their in-state opposition.

@On3Recruits https://t.co/lrHTnW6O5r
@On3Recruits Lilly Lapier

Why Simmons flipped, what it means for Florida and Ole Miss

While the fact he went through with the flip is shocking, it makes logical sense on multiple fronts for Simmons and his family.

Firstly, DJ Lagway is the biggest Florida QB commit the Gators have had since John Brantley. He appears to be as advertised, an elite thrower that can reignite UF's football program.

Many Florida fans felt this was the prime reason Austin Simmons decided to leave his school.

@On3Recruits Damn…Terrified of DJ Lagway huh
@On3Recruits There was no way he was gonna come in '25 and sit behind Lagway for years, let alone come in a year early and hold off the linchpin of this class, writing was on the wall. He had to do what was best for he and his family. No hate.
@On3Recruits I mean we still got DJ Lagway so we’re good. If they don’t want to be here we don’t need them.

If Simmons chose to reclass and stay with UF, he would enroll into an uphill competition with a player that Gator Nation wants to see succeed. Instead, he chose to go to a known Quarterback developer in Lane Kiffin. In typical Kiffin fashion, he took this moment to send some shade at the Florida Gators.

🎶 🎶 great weekend vibes in Oxford! https://t.co/rg5OAHX6mx

For those who don't understand the context, "I Won't Back Down" is a legendary song in Florida Gator lore. Their faithful fans sing the song at the conclusion of the third quarter during every home game. If that doesn't move the needle, Kiffin's next shot was straightforward.

😂 I think there’s lots of context here twitter.com/nocontextcfb/s…

Austin Simmons and his camp know exactly what they are doing. The now 2023 signal caller already has an Associate's Degree and a 5.35 GPA. He and his family made sure he was eligible to reclass so far in advance. The seventeen-year-old will have to prove his loyalty and patience. Simmons was slated to play for his third high school before he decided to leave for college early.

