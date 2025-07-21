"Father is gonna ruin his career" - CFB fans stunned over reports of Nico Iamaleava's dad threatening Tennessee HC Josh Heupel

College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed that there may be more to Nico Iamaleava’s exit from Tennessee than the reported NIL dispute. Herbstreit made the shocking revelation on the “Try That In A Small Town Podcast,” where he stated that a major reason behind Iamaleava’s transfer from Tennessee was his dad approaching Tennessee coach Josh Heupel with an ultimatum.

Ad

The demand, per Herbstreit, was that the Vols coach should put better players around the quarterback or risk him leaving. Herbstreit said:

“I’ve heard from close sources it was more about Nico’s dad going to Josh (Heupel) back in December before they played Ohio State and he said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to get better at offensive line, better receivers - you got to get better around him if you want us to stick around.’”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The report triggered reactions from college football fans online, with many saying that his father's influence could negatively impact Iamaleava's career. Dawg Muse wrote:

“Father is gonna ruin his career, such a shame.”

Dawg Muse @UGAFanatic0 LINK Father is gonna ruin his career, such a shame.

Ad

A fan named UTK Aero wrote:

“The TN WR room was loaded, and the OL is sending players to the NFL every year. Big Nic is a bum.”

UTK Aero @MrChrisByrd LINK The TN WR room was loaded, and the OL is sending players to the NFL every year. Big Nic is a bum.

Ad

Vols Deep commented:

“So he went to UCLA instead what a joke.”

BigOrangeTints commented:

“I guess it was the wr fault for all them overthrows. People jumped Milton for his overthrow. Nico was worse imo.”

Mdrew2202 wrote:

“What does UCLA have better than Tennessee? You can’t play bad and then call your teammates trash. It was about money and it always has been.”

Ad

Peter Coyote wrote:

“Nico will be a 1st round pick this year and fat boy Heupel will be on the hot seat when Tennessee isn’t bowl eligible.”

Nico Iamaleava ranked among college quarterbacks

Nico Iamaleava made the recent rankings of college football quarterbacks by The Athletic ahead of the 2025 season. The ranking comprised 136 players and was broken into seven tiers. The UCLA transfer was ranked No. 19 and placed in tier three.

Ad

Iamaleava led the Tennessee Vols to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season with a 10-3 record. He threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed for an additional 358 yards and three touchdowns on 109 carries.

The former five-star prospect transferred to UCLA during the spring after a reported NIL dispute left him isolated at Tennessee. He will be leading the Bruins’ offense when the season starts, while the Vols continue their search for a QB1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More