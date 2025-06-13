"Fatherhood is never over": Miami fans overjoyed with Michael Irvin's passionate moment with players at offseason practice

Heading into the 2025 college football season, the Miami Hurricanes are looking to avoid missing the college football playoff again. Coach Mario Cristobal has done a good job of adding talent via the transfer portal and recruiting to replenish lost talent.

On Thursday, former Miami wide receiver Michael Irvin appeared at practice to help some of the players. Although he is not officially on the coaching staff, he came to practice to help the wide receiver group. In several clips shared by the SportsCenter Next Instagram account, Irvin had passionate moments with the players.

Fans reacted to the way Irvin passionately coached the Hurricanes players in the comments.

"Father hood is NEVER over!!!" one fan wrote.

"You can hear the passion in every word. He wants his hurricanes to win a national championship," one fan commented.

"Love the energy. I know he spitting all over them," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Why this remind me so much of his scene in The longest yard? Man speaks with so much conviction and passion. The scene and this," one fan wrote.

"This feels like it’s straight out of a movie: “You act like your hands are only for catching!”," one fan commented.

"Imagine being 19 and you get the chance to get coached up like that..he looks like he could still play," one fan added.

Images via the comments of the Instagram post.

Coach Mario Cristobal brushes off outside noise as he prepares Miami for the 2025 college football season

The Miami Hurricanes had a strong season in 2024 but stumbled towards the end of the year, narrowly missing out on a spot in the college football playoff. The team was then forced to lose starting QB Cam Ward to the NFL draft and brought in Georgia transfer Carson Beck to replace him.

Beck has received a lot of criticism over the past year for his play. However, in mid-May, Mario Cristobal spoke with CBS Sports' Josh Pate about brushing off criticism.

"I could imagine some of the things that are said out there," Cristobal said. "don't know what value that type of noise or people really have."

"Actually, I guess the value lies in the fact that you can take your son or you can take a prospect and say, 'You see all that noise and trash? There's an example of what's irrelevant in life and in processes of hard work.' That's maybe the only value to it.""

The Miami Hurricanes will start their season on August 31 against Notre Dame.

