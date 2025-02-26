"Feels bad": Tennessee fans disappointed after Rickey Gibson plans to enter transfer portal

Defensive back Rickey Gibson has made a massive decision regarding his collegiate career. After two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, he has now announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. According to On3, Gibson will be looking for a new team for the upcoming 2025 season.

Following this announcement, fans took to social media to react to Rickey Gibson's decision to leave the Tennessee Volunteers. Some of them expressed their disappointment about the CB's potential departure from the team.

"Don't think I can sugarcoat this one. Feels bad," one fan said.

"Heupel losing control of the program," another fan commented.

"What a horrific decision young man," this fan wrote.

"Rickey Gibson deciding to jump into the Transfer Portal? Yeah, because who wouldn't want to leave Tennessee for the chance to ride the bench somewhere else," another fan stated.

A few others praised Gibson's decision to leave the Vols and started predicting his team for the upcoming season.

"VERY smart decision young man!! Come to Gamecock country and be a Gamecock legend!" this fan said.

"He will be an exciting add to the Texas Aggies," another fan commented.

Gibson played for Hewitt-Trussville during his high school career. He was a former four-star prospect who was the No. 35-ranked cornerback in the country, according to On3 Industry Ranking.

During his senior season at high school, Gibson recorded 40 total tackles, 13 passes defender and four interceptions for his team. He was honored as a Starnes Media All-South Metro first team for his performance. The CB then joined the Vols as a part of the recruiting class of 2023.

Rickey Gibson's stint with the Tennessee Volunteers

During his freshman campaign, the defensive back played in 13 games as part of the special teams. He put up nine total tackles while helping Josh Heupel and his team to a 9-4 campaign and a Citrus Bowl victory.

Last season, Gibson played a key role on the Vols' defense. He recorded 32 total tackles and five passes defended. Gibson's contribution on the field helped the Vols rank No. 29 in the country in terms of allowing passing yards (189.3 passing yards per game).

The transfer portal is scheduled to open on April 16. So far, the Vols have lost 15 players to the portal, including DB Jordan Matthews. After a 10-3 campaign and a playoff qualification, the loss of Rickey Gibson could pose problems for Heupel's defense heading into next season.

