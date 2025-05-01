“Feels like a lot”: CFB analyst makes thoughts clear on Steve Sarkisian’s Texas spending up to $40,000,000 for their roster

Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are expected to compete at the top of the SEC next season. They have goals of winning the national championship, and as a result, they have done what they can to make significant additions this offseason.

In order to accomplish that goal, the team has become one of the highest-spending NIL teams in the nation. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, the Longhorns will spend between $35 and $40 million on NIL contracts next season.

On Wednesday, analyst RJ Young released an episode of "The Number One College Football Show," speaking about the Longhorns' spending such a large sum on NIL contracts.

"Do you think that Texas is gonna have to spend $40 million this year on players, because that feels like a lot?" Young asked (starts at 0:30).

"$20 million felt like a lot in July last year when Ross Bjork told Ross Dillinger, "Hey we (Ohio State) probably spent $20 million on the roster. Most of that was spent on players that we wanted to come back and not go to the NFL. The rest was spent on players that we needed to get us over the top.""

Young added that while teams like Texas, Alabama and Ohio State can afford to pay $40 million a year, it will make it more challenging for smaller teams to compete.

"Texas can spend $40 million this year on players, so can Ohio State, so can Georgia, so can Alabama. We have those programs," Young added.

"We think we're probably going to get to something like the NFL or the Premier League where we have a different set of teams that play to a big National Championship, as opposed to a smaller National Championship. That's mostly where the Division I model came from."

Arch Manning's success will be more important than any large NIL signing for Texas

While Texas is rumored to be spending $40 million on NIL contracts next season, none will matter if Arch Manning does not live up to the hype. Manning is one of the highest-profile QBs in the nation. He is projected to be the first pick in the 2026 NFL draft, even though he is yet to start a full college football season.

It is helpful that the Longhorns have made some big additions through the transfer portal and recruiting this offseason. However, quarterback is the most important position in football, so the Longhorns will likely have trouble achieving their goal of winning a National Championship if Manning does not live up to expectations.

