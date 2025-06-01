"Final nail in the coffin of Dave Doeren" - CFB fans react as Philip Rivers' son Gunner visits Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns

Gunner Rivers, the son of former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, is attending a Texas football camp, On3 reported on Sunday. The Class of 2027 quarterback is on Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns' radar.

Ad

Fans reacted on X to the prospect's visit to Texas. Some pointed to the impact Gunnar could have on the program.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Texas collecting all the sons of great NFL QBs," a fan said.

"The final nail in the coffin of Dave Doeren is loading rn," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I will stay cold on expectations for now. A lot of factors going on here. Glad he is visiting though! Let’s go 🤘🏼," one fan said.

North Carolina State fans also reacted, expecting to see the quarterback continue his father's legacy in Raleigh. Philip played for the Wolfpack during his college career. He went on to have a solid 17-year NFL career, mostly with the San Diego/LA Chargers.

Ad

"I think you got your hand signs mixed up. That was actually Wolfpack 🐺🩸," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He’s coming to NC State," another fan wrote.

Adding Gunner would give Texas another son of a legend. They already have Arch Manning, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli, on the roster. Arch is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season.

Philip retired from the NFL in 2021 at 39 years old. At the time, he was fifth all-time in completions (5,277), passing yards (63,440) and passing touchdowns (421). He led the Chargers to the 2007 AFC championship game. However, he and the team couldn't make it to the Super Bowl. Philip is the coach of St. Michael's Catholic (Alabama), where his son plays.

Ad

Who is Gunner Rivers, the Class of 2027 quarterback who is visiting Texas?

Gunner Rivers a quarterback at St. Michael's Catholic school. He is the No. 7 quarterback in the Class of 2027, according to 247 Sports. He is also the No. 3 prospect in Alabama.

The 6-3, 205-pound quarterback has already been contacted by schools like Auburn, North Carolina State, Miami, Boston College, South Carolina and Texas. He is coming off a 3,947-yard season, where he also passed for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions

Rivers is only starting the recruiting process and still has time to decide where he wants to play college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.