"Final nail in the coffin of Dave Doeren" - CFB fans react as Philip Rivers' son Gunner visits Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns

Gunner Rivers, the son of former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, is attending a Texas football camp, On3 reported on Sunday. The Class of 2027 quarterback is on Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns' radar.
Fans reacted on X to the prospect's visit to Texas. Some pointed to the impact Gunnar could have on the program.
"Texas collecting all the sons of great NFL QBs," a fan said.
"The final nail in the coffin of Dave Doeren is loading rn," another fan wrote.
"I will stay cold on expectations for now. A lot of factors going on here. Glad he is visiting though! Let’s go 🤘🏼," one fan said.
North Carolina State fans also reacted, expecting to see the quarterback continue his father's legacy in Raleigh. Philip played for the Wolfpack during his college career. He went on to have a solid 17-year NFL career, mostly with the San Diego/LA Chargers.
"I think you got your hand signs mixed up. That was actually Wolfpack 🐺🩸," a fan said.
"He’s coming to NC State," another fan wrote.
"Wolf," a fan tweeted.
Adding Gunner would give Texas another son of a legend. They already have Arch Manning, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli, on the roster. Arch is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season.
Philip retired from the NFL in 2021 at 39 years old. At the time, he was fifth all-time in completions (5,277), passing yards (63,440) and passing touchdowns (421). He led the Chargers to the 2007 AFC championship game. However, he and the team couldn't make it to the Super Bowl. Philip is the coach of St. Michael's Catholic (Alabama), where his son plays.
Who is Gunner Rivers, the Class of 2027 quarterback who is visiting Texas?
Gunner Rivers a quarterback at St. Michael's Catholic school. He is the No. 7 quarterback in the Class of 2027, according to 247 Sports. He is also the No. 3 prospect in Alabama.
The 6-3, 205-pound quarterback has already been contacted by schools like Auburn, North Carolina State, Miami, Boston College, South Carolina and Texas. He is coming off a 3,947-yard season, where he also passed for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions
Rivers is only starting the recruiting process and still has time to decide where he wants to play college football.
