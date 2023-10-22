"Finally Bro is not glazing" - Caleb Williams getting almost knocked out of Heisman contention draws hilarious reaction on X

It was another heartbreaking sight for Caleb Williams and fans of the USC Trojans in week 8. Last week, the Trojans suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was also Williams' worst game of the season, as he threw for three interceptions while Notre Dame won the game 48-20.

Many expected USC to shrug the disappointing loss of their shoulders and emerge victorious against the Utah Utes in week 8. But football is unpredictable. After initially trailing in the game, USC made a comeback in the second half.

Williams made a rushing TD in the dying moments of the fourth quarter to give his team the lead 32-31. Unfortunately, Utah kicker Cole Becker kicked a 38-yard field goal, which ended the game 34-32 in favor of Utah.

Following the game, fans took to social media to talk about another disappointing performance from the 2022 Heisman winner. The loss also takes a toll on his 2023 Heisman contention, as now he could potentially be out of the race for the award. One fan even commented:

And the criticisms and trolls against Caleb Williams did not just stop there. Many other fans shared their opinion on X (formerly Twitter).

During the game against Utah, Caleb Williams could only manage to put on 256 passing yards with no TD pass. On the other hand, Bryson Barnes had a better game, racking up 235 passing yards and three TD passes. Could Caleb Williams' second Heisman trophy dreams finally be over this season?

Williams had been considered a first-overall pick in the 2024 draft. Given his excellent season last year, many believed in the abilities of the USC quarterback to continue performing at the most elite levels. But the last two games have painted a different picture of Williams. Many fans can't help but wonder if it is the start of his downfall.

Caleb Williams and USC are potentially out of college football playoff contention

Both USC and Utah came into the game with one loss. In order to have a strong chance to compete for the national title, both teams needed a win. However, after USC's loss, it seems that their hopes to reach the playoffs have come crumbling down for the second consecutive year.

Can USC mentally come back following this week 8 disappointment? What will be Lincoln Riley's game plan heading into the rest of the season?