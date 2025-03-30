“Finally might be the year”: CFB analyst makes a massive prediction for $35M worth Brian Kelly and LSU

Head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers had a poor finish to the 2024 season. After starting the season 6-1, it looked like the Tigers could compete in the SEC and make the playoff. However, the team went on a three-game losing streak that ended their playoff and SEC Championship hopes.

Brian Kelly, who is worth $35 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is heading into his fourth season at LSU next season. His teams have consistently finished with nine or 10 wins in all three years and he will be looking to take a step forward in 2025.

On Saturday, JT Sports released a new podcast. In the episode, the CFB analyst who goes by the initials JT spoke about the Tigers' upcoming season. He believes that with their strong portal class and improved defense from last season, this could be the season the Tigers get back to the National Championship game.

"This finally might be the year that Brian Kelly gets LSU into the National Championship," the analyst said. "They have the number one portal class coming into this season. They also made major improvements on defense in 2024. The season prior, in 2023, they had the worst defense in program history. I could see LSU having one of those years where they make a run."

"Brian Kelly, he has proven that every once in a while when he does get a pretty talented team and a favorable schedule like what LSU has coming up, he can put your program in a spot to win a National Championship," JT added.

Brian Kelly has a potential Heisman Trophy-winning QB on his roster next season

While the analyst JT pointed to the portal class and defense as two reasons Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers could reach the National Championship Game next season, they have another factor that could work in their favour. Heading into next season, QB Garrett Nussmeier is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, according to the sports books.

If the Tigers are a consistent team on defense while also having a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, they will be dangerous in the SEC. This past season, Nussmeier exploded offensively in his first year as a starter, completing 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4,052 yards and 29 TDs.

According to FanDuel, Garrett Nussmeier is the co-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season alongside Texas QB Arch Manning. Both players have +800 odds to win the trophy in the 2025 season.

