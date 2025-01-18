"Finish the job.": Ohio State fans rally behind Chip Kelly's laser-focused mindset

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a chance to win the national championship for the first time since 2014. On Monday, they will compete against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the opportunity to hoist the most important trophy in college football. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday.

The Buckeyes arrived in Atlanta on Friday night, giving them ample time to prepare for the game. When the team arrived, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly briefly spoke with 'The Silver Bulletin.'

"Where are the meeting rooms? Time to go to work," he said.

Ohio State fans reacted to these comments on X. They were happy to see that the coaching staff and the rest of the team were focused on the task at hand.

"Finish the job," one fan wrote.

"CHIP LOCKED INNNNNNN," one fan commented.

"Love to hear it," one fan added.

Fans continued to express their excitement on X. One even talked about the first play he wants Ohio State to run in the game.

"I want a bomb first play to Smith. I don’t even care if it’s complete. Show them we are coming out blazing all night," one fan wrote.

"LOCK. IN," one fan commented.

"Business trip," one fan added.

Chip Kelly has helped Ohio State's offense thrive in the college football playoff

The Ohio State Buckeyes were not the favorite to win the national championship at the start of the College Football Playoff. Media members and fans were more excited about teams like Georgia, Oregon and Texas. However, the Buckeyes have dominated in the playoffs, beating two of those teams along the way.

Part of the reason the team has been so dominant is its elite offense. In the first two games of the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes scored over 40 points. In the first round, Ohio State defeated Tennessee 42-17, dominating the game from start to finish.

In the second round, the Buckeyes were able to overcome the No. 1-seeded and undefeated Oregon Ducks. They took an early lead and never let the Ducks get into the game, eventually winning 41-21.

Against Texas, they only won 28-14, but the offense always answered back after Texas tied the game. The Buckeyes took the lead early and never allowed the Longhorns to take the lead back. They eventually broke out with a 14-point fourth quarter to win the game.

