  "Fire Brent Venables tonight": Oklahoma fans outraged after humiliating loss to Arch Manning-led Texas in Red River rivalry

"Fire Brent Venables tonight": Oklahoma fans outraged after humiliating loss to Arch Manning-led Texas in Red River rivalry

By Maliha
Modified Oct 12, 2025 05:44 GMT
Calls for Brent Venables’ firing increased following No. 6 Oklahoma’s 23-6 loss to Texas on Saturday's Red Rivalry game. It was the Sooners’ first loss of the 2025 season, dropping them to 5-1 after Week 7.

Oklahoma failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game. The loss also pushed Venables’ record against Texas to 1-3, and frustrations ran high among fans.

“Fire Brent Venables tonight,” a fan said.
“There was blood in the water. You could’ve ended your most bitter rival’s season right here, and this is how the team shows up? Fire Brent Venables,” one said.
“This is just embarrassing Brent Venables. Step down,” a person said.

The Sooners’ offense produced only 258 total yards, and quarterback John Mateer completed 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards but threw three interceptions.

“Hmm maybe Oklahoma needs a new HC next year lol. Brent Venables will never win at OU,” a person said.
“Brent Venables is a bad head football coach. He hasn’t done anything to progress the university of Oklahoma football program. This is a fact. Show me different,” one added.
“Lost a lot of respect for Brent Venables today. Great defense but man he can't lead a team. Mateer had no business playing,” a fan said.
Oklahoma’s defense is ranked No. 1 in the nation in so many defensive categories, but this side also struggled heavily in Week 7.

Brent Venables praises John Mateer’s grit after rapid recovery

The main storyline ahead of Oklahoma’s Week 7 game centered on John Mateer’s health following hand surgery on Sept. 24. He missed the Sooners’ 44-0 win over Kent State on Oct. 4.

Brent Venables confirmed Mateer was medically cleared to play on Thursday and praised him for his toughness during recovery.

“He epitomizes the guts and the toughness,” Venables said in his postgame conference. “Loves to compete. Loves his teammates. A week ago playing Kent State, he wanted to put the pads on. He didn't want to be in shorts and a hat and sunglasses and jewelry and everything else.
“He wanted to be with his teammates in pre-game and every other part of gameday. He's incredible. He went through all the protocols and those kinds of things. Everybody's body heals and responds different. No surprise whatsoever who John is.”

Saturday’s game came just 17 days after Mateer’s surgery.

