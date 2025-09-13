"Fire Dabo" "Cade Klubnik is terrible": Clemson fans feel dejected after Georgia Tech pulls off incredible upset over Tigers in Week 3

The Clemson Tigers fell 24-21 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of college football action to drop to a 1-2 record. Coach Dabo Swinney's team fought back from a 13-0 deficit to take the lead of the game before a 55-yard field goal by Aidan Birr iced the game for Georgia Tech. After a lot of preseason hype, both quarterback Cade Klubnik and the Tigers have struggled to justify the hype after a narrow comeback win against the Troy Trojans in Week 2 action. College football fans on X had mixed reactions to their team's loss to the Yellow Jackets. &quot;I thought Clemson was supposed to be good,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Georgia Tech knocks off Clemson. Overrated,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;clemson is genuinely so bad,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans assigned the blame for the loss to Dabo Swinney and Cade Klubnik. &quot;Cade Klubnik is terrible,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Wasn’t Klubnik supposed to be the best QB in the ACC?&quot; Another fan tweeted.&quot;Fire Dabo,&quot; one fan tweeted.Dabo Swinney refuses to quit on Clemson after lossAfter the devastating loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of college football action, the Tigers no longer control their own fate in the race to reach the ACC championship game in Charlotte and the college football playoffs.During his postgame news conference, coach Dabo Swinney challenged his players to react to the losses to the LSU Tigers and Georgia Tech and refused to quit on his team. “&quot;I hurt for our fans because they care,&quot; Swinney said. &quot;It’s not the start that we wanted, but we’ve got to stay together and fight our way out, one play at a time, one game at a time. We can’t do anything about what has happened. This is Clemson. We’ve got two tough, tough losses to two good teams. &quot;It’s my job to find a way to make those couple of plays. I take responsibility. I know there’ll be a lot of criticism, a lot of negativity. It’s important that our team stays away from that. We’ve got a long way to go. This is a competition. There are no quitters in that locker room and there’s no quit in me.&quot;The Tigers were the preseason No. 4 team and according to FanDuel, Swinney's team was highly favored to make the college football playoffs (+900). After the loss to the Yellow Jackets, the Tigers' chances of making the 12-team CFP dropped to 5.4% according to ESPN analytics.