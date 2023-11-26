“Fire Ryan Day”: Outraged Ohio State fans demand immediate dismissal of HC after last minute loss to Michigan in The Game

"Fire Ryan Day" is trending on social media after the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines 30-24 in "The Game".

This is the third season in a row that the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines and that is massive in the Ohio State Buckeyes world, as Ryan Day could be on the hot seat despite being 56-7 as the three losses to Michigan weigh a whole lot.

Fans on social media reacted to the loss, saying they wanted the Buckeyes to fire Ryan Day after the game and not be in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game for the third consecutive season. Below are some of the best replies we have seen.

It is fair to be upset with how the Ohio State Buckeyes performed because they came up short. It will be interesting to see if Ohio State decides to fire Ryan Day, as he is under contract until 2027.

Should Ohio State fire Ryan Day?

The anti-Ryan Day crowd has some points, as the two things fans care about are winning national championships and defeating the Michigan Wolverines. However, it would be a little ridiculous to fire a coach who has four more years under his contract and only seven losses in his coaching career since taking over for Urban Meyer.

Ryan Day has proven to be an excellent recruiter but potentially missing the College Football Playoff as they did not compete in the Big Ten Conference Championship could be interesting. There is always a possibility that they will still make it but things just got a lot tougher.

Some people who want the Ohio State Buckeyes to fire Ryan Day ask: Who would you want to coach then? Not many coaches are going to jump at the opportunity if you fire the coach with single-digit losses over five seasons.

Jim Harbaugh could not defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes for a while before the last three seasons. Now he is being viewed as a diety in Ann Arbor so things can quickly turn around.

This Buckeyes team is still one of the most dominant programs in the nation and firing Ryan Day will only set the program back a few years. With the rumors of Ryan Day to Texas A&M heating up, maybe fans won't feel as bad about it coming off a loss.