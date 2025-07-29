  • home icon
"Firing Hugh Freeze should not be off the table" - CFB analyst puts Auburn HC under microscope with potential poor start to 2025 season

By Maliha
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:39 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Auburn fans have sold out season tickets for all three years under Hugh Freeze, but whether he can turn that support into on-field success remains uncertain. The Tigers ended the 2024 season with a 2-6 record in the Southeastern Conference, and their struggles could continue this season as well.

Mike Gittens of The War Rapport suggested that Auburn could start strong and be 4-2 by midseason but also warned that things could go downhill quickly.

"If you're some for some reason by the worst luck ever under. 500 headed into Missouri after you probably just got beat by Georgia again for the Kajillions time in a row," Gittens said.
"I don't know. I think firing (Freeze) should not be off the table. That's fair firing should not be off the table.
"You've been given too many resources You've been given too many chances. You've been given too many things that other coaches would absolutely beg for to have another below 500 football team headed into November."
Auburn hasn’t retained a head coach through three straight losing seasons, which will put Freeze under huge pressure this year. However, the Tigers coach sounded confident during SEC Media Days earlier this month, expressing optimism about the school's potential:

“Our expectation is we embrace the high expectations that Auburn brings, and we believe this team's potential is limitless,” he said. “It’s time for us to start climbing that mountain and winning some of those games.
Auburn’s preseason camp will begin Tuesday, and Freeze is set to address the media on Wednesday.

Analyst reveals a big troop for Hugh Freeze to tackle Auburn's offensive struggle

Auburn is set to kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Baylor. After struggling with offensive firepower during the 2024 season and the year before, there's new hope this year.

Mike Gittens of The War Rapport believes Hugh Freeze finally has the playmaker he needs in sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman.

"Cam Coleman has to be a star for Auburn to be successful in 2025," Gittens said. "You got the fifth best player in the country. He was in the crib. He's right down the street. He's got to be a star. We voted him preseason all SEC for a reason."
As a true freshman, Coleman recorded 37 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list on Monday, which honors the top player in college football each year.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

