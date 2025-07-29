Auburn fans have sold out season tickets for all three years under Hugh Freeze, but whether he can turn that support into on-field success remains uncertain. The Tigers ended the 2024 season with a 2-6 record in the Southeastern Conference, and their struggles could continue this season as well.Mike Gittens of The War Rapport suggested that Auburn could start strong and be 4-2 by midseason but also warned that things could go downhill quickly.&quot;If you're some for some reason by the worst luck ever under. 500 headed into Missouri after you probably just got beat by Georgia again for the Kajillions time in a row,&quot; Gittens said. &quot;I don't know. I think firing (Freeze) should not be off the table. That's fair firing should not be off the table.&quot;You've been given too many resources You've been given too many chances. You've been given too many things that other coaches would absolutely beg for to have another below 500 football team headed into November.&quot;Auburn hasn’t retained a head coach through three straight losing seasons, which will put Freeze under huge pressure this year. However, the Tigers coach sounded confident during SEC Media Days earlier this month, expressing optimism about the school's potential:“Our expectation is we embrace the high expectations that Auburn brings, and we believe this team's potential is limitless,” he said. “It’s time for us to start climbing that mountain and winning some of those games.Auburn’s preseason camp will begin Tuesday, and Freeze is set to address the media on Wednesday.Analyst reveals a big troop for Hugh Freeze to tackle Auburn's offensive struggleAuburn is set to kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Baylor. After struggling with offensive firepower during the 2024 season and the year before, there's new hope this year.Mike Gittens of The War Rapport believes Hugh Freeze finally has the playmaker he needs in sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman.&quot;Cam Coleman has to be a star for Auburn to be successful in 2025,&quot; Gittens said. &quot;You got the fifth best player in the country. He was in the crib. He's right down the street. He's got to be a star. We voted him preseason all SEC for a reason.&quot;As a true freshman, Coleman recorded 37 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list on Monday, which honors the top player in college football each year.