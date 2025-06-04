"First Natty LMFAO" - CFB fans rip Tyler Atkinson for bold championship claim ahead of visit to Dan Lanning's Oregon

Fans reacted to linebacker Tyler Atkinson's bold claims that he can help the Oregon Ducks win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Atkinson will enter the league as a freshman for the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that the college football prospect will visit Oregon via X(formerly Twitter). 247Sports has shared that his visit is set for Friday.

Fawcett noted that Atkinson believes coach Dan Lanning can make him a better player, which would aid the team in winning their first national championship.

"NEWS: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson will take an Official Visit to Oregon this weekend, he tells me for @on3recruits He's one of the Top Overall Recruits in the 2026 Class (No.1 LB) 'I know I can grow, get developed and help them win their first natty,'" Fawcett tweeted.

Several fans reacted to the linebacker's claims, feeling that Atkinson won't be able to lead Lanning's team to a national championship.

"First natty LMFAO," one fan wrote.

"They will never win a natty," another fan replied.

"If they haven't won a natty ever, doesn't he think it may be harder than at a school that has a blueprint for winning?," a third fan responded.

Fawcett's tweet also sparked disparaging comments from fans towards the team and the belief that the Ducks wouldn't be the right program for Atkinson to develop into a better linebacker.

"Developed and Oregon in the same sentence (Face with tears of joy emoji)," a fan posted.

"Sure. When I think of defense and development, I think of Oregon.," a fifth fan replied.

"HAHAHAHAHAHA "developed"? hahahahaha," a fan wrote.

How does Tyler Atkinson's potential acquisition improve Ducks' chances of winning the national championship?

Tyler Atkinson will finish his senior year playing for the Grayson High School Rams. The linebacker's acquisition could help the Ducks compete against the best in the league. Last year, the five-star prospect showcased his ability in high school.

According to MaxPreps, the linebacker recorded 166 total tackles (77 solo), 13 sacks and one interception during his junior year. 247Sports reports that he has also received offers from other teams, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Texas Longhorns.

Oregon is hopeful they can convince Atkinson to commit when he visits. Last season, the Ducks finished with a 13-1 record and clinched their spot in the College Football Playoff. One of the issues that prevented them from competing in the national championship game was their defense.

Lanning's team ranked 12th in the Big Ten in fewest total yards allowed (4,425). On Jan. 1, the Ducks suffered a 41-21 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, which eliminated them from the tournament.

The Ducks' defense would get a boost with the addition of Atkinson, bettering their chances of winning the national title.

