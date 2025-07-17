"First time Texas A&M has done that": Mike Elko raises eyebrows with bold NFL draft prediction for Aggies heading into 2025 season

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko is setting a high bar for the Aggies heading into the 2025 season, predicting a huge increase in NFL selections from his team. Elko has emphasized that developing NFL-level players is an important part of his program.

Elko believes the current team might live up to, or even surpass, the previous number of NFL selections. ESPN’s Pete Thamel relayed a comment by the coach in a tweet on Thursday:

"We should get to double digit NFL draft picks this year. That’ll be the first time Texas A&M has done that in a very long time," Elko said.

This comment was an echo of his previous statement he made in May at the Brazos County Coaches’ Night.

"When you look at the current roster, we project to have more NFL Draft picks on this 2025 roster than we've had in a long time,” Elko said. “We project anywhere from 10 to 12 players to hear their name called in the 2026 draft."

In the 2025 NFL draft, three Aggies were picked in the first two rounds. While that number is smaller than schools like Ohio State (14 picks), Georgia (13), Texas (12) and Oregon (10), several A&M athletes stayed for another year instead of entering the draft.

Since 1938, the school has had 309 players drafted, with over 30 going in the first round. That list includes Hall of Famer Yale Lary and 29 players who have made the Pro Bowl. In recent years, players like Myles Garrett, Von Miller and Mike Evans have added to that legacy and are building careers that could end up in the Hall of Fame.

Which Texas A&M players are expected to be drafted in 2026?

Texas A&M players who could’ve declared for the 2025 NFL draft but stayed for another year include offensive tackle Trey Zuhn, right guard Ar’Maj Reed-Adams and cornerback Will Lee III. Another player who could have gone pro is senior running back Le’Veon Moss, who missed most of the 2024 season with an injury.

The Aggies roster includes several other NFL-ready players, like wide receiver KC Concepcion (a transfer from NC State) and edge rusher Cashius Howell.

