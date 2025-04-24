"Five minutes after I got cleared": Jaxson Dart opens up how Lane Kiffin secured him after surprising USC exit

Jaxson Dart, one of college football’s most promising quarterbacks, with Jon Gruden on Wednesday, as a part of the former NFL coach’s QB Class series, shared details about his wild transfer journey, from leaving USC to finding a new home under Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Mississippi.

Gruden asked what many had wondered:

“You enter the transfer portal, and I got to assume everybody wanted you. How the hell do you hook up with this guy Lane Kiffin?” (4:50 onwards)

Dart didn’t hesitate.

“Coach Kiff was one of the first coaches to give me a phone call,” he said. “I think it was like five minutes after I got cleared.”

That quick call kicked off a connection that would shape Dart’s next chapter. While many saw his move from Southern California to Oxford as surprising, Dart saw something special in the Rebels.

“I just remember initially seeing their jerseys, the powder blues, that’s exciting,” Dart laughed. “He kind of laid out the blueprint for me. ... And just the coaching staff and the players that he would have around me. I just really believed in his vision.”

And the ͏results ͏s͏peak for ͏themselv͏es. In the 2024 season,͏ Dar͏t th͏rew for ͏4,279͏ yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He posted a ͏QBR of 86.3, cemen͏ting him͏self as o͏ne ͏of the most effici͏ent and electric passers in the nation͏.

With confidence, a strong support system and Lane Kiffin’s belief in him, Jaxson Dart’s leap of faith has paid off. And as Gruden saw first-hand, the kid from Utah is thriving in Mississippi.

Jaxson Dart responds to Gruden’s “Reckless” label with honest self-reflection

During his appearance on Jon Gruden’s QB Class, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was asked about his aggressive play style.

Gruden told Dart:

“You are a reckless. You’re kind of like Evel Knievel … a crazy ... the way you play quarterback.” (10:14 onwards)

Gruden raised serious concerns, warning that it could land Dart in the concussion protocol. He stressed the importance of quick decision-making for a quarterback with NFL potential. Dart took the feedback in stride.

“I’m definitely an emotional player,” he admitted. “Maybe early on … I’d get a little too greedy with the ball.”

Nevertheless, Dart emphasized his growth and defended his progress in protecting the football:

“I did a good job of maturing each year. When you look at my numbers, I do a good job … keeping the turnover ratio down,” Dart noted.

Still, Gruden warned and summed up his playing style.

"I want you to change your playing style yes sir I think it's reckless I think it's careless and I think it's dangerous you're the only guy that can't play with a sore right shoulder," Gruden said.

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, Jaxson Dart knows awareness and control will be key to his longevity and success.

