Five-star Alabama commit has a perfect reaction as Kalen DeBoer flips elite recruit from ACC school

By Maliha
Published Jul 26, 2025 13:20 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Three-star offensive tackle Bear Fretwell flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to Alabama's 2026 class on Friday. The standout from Southeast Bulloch (Brooklet, Georgia) had been committed to the in-state Yellow Jackets since June 15 and also had offers from Florida State, Cincinnati and Northwestern.

“Georgia boy going to Bama … ROLL TIDE 🐘🐘," Fretwell told Rivals Hayes Fawcett.
Fretwell becomes the No. 21 commit in the class for Kalen DeBoer in the 2026 class. His commitment caught the attention of fellow Alabama commit and five-star safety Jireh Edwards, who pledged to the Crimson Tide on July 5. Edwards retweeted Fawcett's post with a caption:

"No one is doing it like us 🐘."
With Fretwell on board, Alabama’s 2026 class ranks No. 6 in the nation and includes three offensive linemen. He becomes DeBoer’s first true offensive tackle recruit for the cycle, joining four-star interior linemen Samuelu Utu and Chris Booker.

Meanwhile, Bear Fretwell's departure leaves Georgia Tech with 20 committed players in the 2026 class. The Yellow Jackets still have two offensive tackle commits in Courtney Heard and Courtlin Heard.

Bear Fretwell opens up about his commitment to Alabama

Bear Fretwell received an offer from Alabama on July 5 and committed to the Crimson Tide just three weeks later. He was primarily recruited by offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic in Tuscaloosa

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound recruit becomes one of several recruits Kalen DeBoer has successfully flipped for Alabama’s 2026 class, including Xavier Griffin (USC), quarterback Jett Thomalla (Iowa State), running back Javari Barnett (Illinois) and safety Rihyael Kelley (Rutgers).

Speaking with Rivals, Fretwell shared the reasons behind his commitment. He said:

“The environment over there is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. Everyone there has the same goal of reaching the highest level of football. So you’re a rounded by people who want to better themselves.
“They care a lot about there players. And it’s very intentional … It feels more like home over there. I love how caring everyone is and the developmental aspect of bama is second to none.”

Fretwell is the No. 55 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 622 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

