Five-star LSU WR baffled by star QB picking Brent Venables over Brian Kelly in 2026 class

Class of 2026 four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley shocked LSU on Friday by announcing his commitment to Oklahoma. The decision dealt a major blow to Brian Kelly's recruiting efforts, as Bentley had long been a top priority for the Tigers.

LSU’s prized five-star wide receiver commit Tristen Keys reacted to the news, commenting:

“Noooo why not come throw to 3 Top 10 WRs”

Besides Keys, LSU has two other wide receivers in the 2026 class in Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby, but Bentley ultimately chose to play for the Sooners instead.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal-caller visited LSU on May 30, but it was his June 6 trip to Oklahoma that sealed his decision.

“The development and everything and the feeling I got leaving the place," Bentley told On3. "I haven’t got that feeling anywhere else. Everyone makes it feel like it’s home. I can’t really describe it. It’s pretty amazing, dream come true.”

Bentley was such a high-priority recruit for Oklahoma that quarterbacks coach Ben Arbuckle pursued him even with a commitment already in place from four-star Jaden O'Neal. Once Arbuckle shifted focus to Bentley, O’Neal reopened his recruitment and decommitted last week.

Bentley is coming off a stellar junior season in 2024, where he racked up more than 60 total touchdowns. He is the No. 7 quarterback nationally and No. 12 prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Tristen Keys gives insight into his NIL process as an LSU commit

Despite being committed to LSU, Tristen Keys has officially visited Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee for multi-day stays. As a five-star recruit, NIL opportunities will heavily influence whether he sticks with Brian Kelly’s program or flips to another school.

In an interview with On3, Keys opened up about the importance of long-term goals.

"When it comes to money and development, of course I'll take development first, cause you know, we're trying to get to that big money, which is the NFL," he said. "I want to be one of the best.

"So I just feel like picking that, choosing development over money is like a smart business because in the end, it's going to get you more than what this initial NIL does. You get on the field, make plays, more opportunities come."

At this point, LSU still holds the upper hand in his recruitment due to its proven track record of producing elite wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Justin Jefferson.

Keys is visiting Baton Rouge this weekend, and the Tigers’ coaching staff will do everything they can to keep his commitment.

